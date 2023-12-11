Enter the whimsical world of Who-ville at Universal Studios Hollywood's Grinchmas celebration

What to Know Universal Studios Hollywood's holiday celebrations run through Jan. 1, 2024

Access to Grinchmas is included with your price of admission or annual/season pass

Meet the Grinch, his dog Max, Cindy-Lou Who and more at Grinchmas

If you could use a little social interaction, Universal Studios Hollywood's Grinchmas celebration is for you.

Grinchmas — a holiday tradition inspired by Universal Pictures' 2000 classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" — allows theme park-goers to enter the whimsical world of Who-ville.

A festive topsy-turvy 65-foot tall Grinchmas tree adorned with ornaments and lights serves as the centerpiece of the fictional town. During the day, guests can catch a performance of holiday classics by the Who-Bee Doo-Wops group. And each night, a tree lighting ceremony takes place complete with snowfall flurry.

You can meet the mean green one himself and his faithful pup Max, too, in separate photo ops. For younger guests, Cindy Lou-Who hosts story time, where she reads the "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" book.

Take a trip to the Who-ville post office where you can mail a postcard detailing three good deeds. Your letter to the grinch helps support tutoring for homeless youth. Or, visit the craft station where you can color paper ornaments to place on a Grinchmas tree or take home as a souvenir from your time visiting Mr. Grinch.

If you're looking to feast, feast, feast, feast, there are plenty of Who-tacular treats and drinks to tide you over including the 2 Sizes Too Small cupcake, the Dumpit to Crumpit treat and the Grinch's heart lemonade.

Access to Grinchmas is included in the price of admission to Universal Studios Hollywood or included in the cost of an annual/season pass. You can purchase tickets here.

