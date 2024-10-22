Send an adorable Halloween card to a child at Children's Hospital LA

What to Know Halloween at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

There are three cute, ready-to-color cards to choose from; the public is invited to send cards to children at the hospital while also including uplifting message via this site

Free to send; a kind-hearted donor is donating $1 for every card sent, up to $50,000

Submit your card and greeting through Oct. 31, 2024

Adorable, creative, imaginative, and fun: There are so many wonderful ways to describe the happy-making Halloween cards that appear on the Children's Hospital Los Angeles site each fall.

But here's another lovely word to add to that spunky list: local.

For while the 2024 Halloween card trio does feature some of the sweet and spooky staples of the holiday — pumpkins, ghosts, and witches — there are Southern California locales pictured as well: Griffith Observatory is on there, and the Pacific Wheel, and DTLA, too, as well as a few palm trees.

Help "make a difference" by sending a Halloween card to a child at CHLA; you can do so online through Oct. 31, 2024.

But here is the sweetest part of all: You can send a child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles a card, right now, from your phone or pad or computer. And if you do so by Oct. 31, you may play a part in the fundraising effort behind the cards.

"Right now a generous donor will donate $1 to CHLA for every Halloween card sent to a child in the hospital by Oct. 31, up to $50,000 — so you can make a difference in more ways than one," says the site with the cards and the fields for adding an uplifting note.

As for the messages suggested by CHLA? "To help keep the celebration upbeat and positive for kids, please focus on the spirit of Halloween rather than 'get well' notes," is the hospital's recommendation.

Something else that's celebratory about this annual effort? These cards are for coloring, so once the child receives the card you create, they'll be able to add their own fun flair to the front (oh yes, and the card will be delivered with a goodie bag, too).

For more on this amazing annual campaign, one that possesses both Halloween-y fun and heartwarming fundraising element, visit the CHLA Halloween card page now.