Halloween hasn't ghosted us yet; find spooky SoCal events before they close

What to Know Several Halloween events will continue to shimmer around Southern California through Nov. 2 or 3

These finale evenings can sell out, so check the event's site for ticket availability before you leave home

Halloween Horror Nights concludes at Universal Studios Hollywood Nov. 3

Knott's Scary Farm wraps up Nov. 2

Nov. 3 is the final night for Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Extreme

The day after Halloween?

It can leave fans of the frightful occasion feeling like a carved pumpkin that is looking a bit deflated or an empty candy wrapper at the bottom of the treat bag.

But around Southern California, the ghoulish glow hasn't yet been extinguished: Several major monster-packed parties will continue through the weekend, with wrap-ups scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 or Sunday, Nov. 3.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood will keep the haunted houses brimming with dreadful delights through Nov. 3, the same closing date for Fright Fest Extreme at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Knott's Scary Farm is staying shriek-tastic through Nov. 2, if you're seeking goosebumps around Buena Park; a few new mazes have been eeking-out visitors in 2024, including a fantasy that is full of spidery energy.

And Delusion's "The Red Castle" continues to involve guests in its heart-pounding plotline through Nov. 3; select the VIP option and you'll play a character roaming the atmospheric grounds of the real-world Stimson House.

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride is finding the fun and fearsome magic in Griffith Park through Nov. 2 and Queen Mary's Dark Harbor lurks around the area near the iconic ocean-liner through the first Saturday in November (yep, Nov. 2).

Because these are the final-final-truly-last nights for 2024 at these popular events, make sure you buy your ticket before you venture to the haunt you hope to visit.

So many Halloween-inspired happenings are keeping the candles flickering through Nov. 2 and 3 in 2024, including a number of local home haunts; check with homespun haunts around your neighborhood to find out if they're staying open through the first weekend of November.

After all, Halloween, for many dedicated mavens, is a year-round happening, a spooky state of mind that extends well beyond Oct. 31.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.