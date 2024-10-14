Roam ‘The Red Castle' — if you dare — during a new ‘Delusion' adventure

What to Know "Delusion: The Red Castle"

Through Nov. 3 (select nights)

Stimson House at 2345 Figueroa Way in Los Angeles

$109.99 and up

A riveting story is something to be treasured whatever the time of year, but October is the month for spinning the most chilling and thrilling yarns into something truly lifelike.

You might even say this is the month when we step a tentative toe into thrilling tales, becoming a character in a strange setting.

Many of us do this by donning a costume on the evening of Oct. 31, but other adventurers seek out immersive experiences, the haunting happenings that give guests a chance to play roles in the storyline.

"Delusion," presented by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, has given gumption-wielding lovers of the unusual a chance to be inside a story for several years.

The evening events are known for popping up at picturesque Southern California settings, places that play into the fun and frightful plots.

"The Red Castle" is the 2024 treat and the location could be more fitting: It's the Stimson House, a striking landmark that's just a short toodle from the University of Southern California.

The you're-inside-the-story evening "... offers horror film aficionados and gamers a glimpse into what it's like to be stuck in a horror film or game."

The character at the unsettling center of latest "Delusion"?

You'll time-travel back to the middle of the 20th century when "brilliant psychologist" Dr. Frederick Lowell is employing "unorthodox methods" to explore the deepest parts of his patients' minds.

As you might expect from the Halloween-inspired offering, twists, turns, and terrifying moments may and can eerily ensue. John Braver is the writer and director of the experience, which boasts escape room energy and theatrical flair.

Oh yes, and the new VIP: Ward D, a lounge with fresh and potentially fearsome reveals, is part of the scene.

"The Red Castle" awaits, with dates popping up, on select evenings, through Nov. 3.

Tickets? Haunt this site for more information on how to purchase.

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group The Stimson House is the handsome and haunting setting for "Delusion: The Red Castle."

Every item you encounter may hold a clue, or simply add to the atmosphere, of "Delusion."

Thirteen Floor Entertainment Magic and mysterious moments flow through every iteration of "Delusion," including "The Red Castle."