Halloween Horror Nights unveils its dastardly delish dining delights

- Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Sept. 5 through Nov. 3, 2024 (select nights)
- The large-scale theme park spectacular boasts haunted houses, scare zones, and themed eats and drinks inspired by the attraction's spookiest tales
Roaming from haunted house to haunted house... and then to another haunted house, and another after that?
Even the bravest of souls can grow a bit peckish and begin to hanker for a treat or two.
Halloween Horror Nights has served up the spookily themed supping for years now; guests enjoying the ghoulishly elaborate event can count on eats and sips that draw their inspiration from the current crop of eerie attractions.
The 2024 event, which lurks at the eekiest edges of Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights from Sept. 5 through Nov. 3, has shown a bright spotlight on its newest sweets and sips, though "fog light," not spotlight, is perhaps more fitting.
Beef Birria Tacos at the Día de los Muertos celebration in the plaza area, She-Wolf Midnight Delight Cheesecake (sold on the lower lot), and two Saw Blade Flatbreads — one short rib, one mushroom — at The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy Bar, also on the lower lot, are all on the macabre menu.
Peek, if you dare, at some of the ghosty grub on the 2024 line-up as well as a few of the frightfully colorful cocktails now...
