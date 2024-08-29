Halloween Horror Nights unveils its dastardly delish dining delights

What to Know Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Sept. 5 through Nov. 3, 2024 (select nights)

The large-scale theme park spectacular boasts haunted houses, scare zones, and themed eats and drinks inspired by the attraction's spookiest tales

Roaming from haunted house to haunted house... and then to another haunted house, and another after that?

Even the bravest of souls can grow a bit peckish and begin to hanker for a treat or two.

Halloween Horror Nights has served up the spookily themed supping for years now; guests enjoying the ghoulishly elaborate event can count on eats and sips that draw their inspiration from the current crop of eerie attractions.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The 2024 event, which lurks at the eekiest edges of Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights from Sept. 5 through Nov. 3, has shown a bright spotlight on its newest sweets and sips, though "fog light," not spotlight, is perhaps more fitting.

Beef Birria Tacos at the Día de los Muertos celebration in the plaza area, She-Wolf Midnight Delight Cheesecake (sold on the lower lot), and two Saw Blade Flatbreads — one short rib, one mushroom — at The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy Bar, also on the lower lot, are all on the macabre menu.

Peek, if you dare, at some of the ghosty grub on the 2024 line-up as well as a few of the frightfully colorful cocktails now...

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood lures guests deeper into this year's terrifying event with a curated menu of devilish bites and beverages, all inspired by this year's horrifying slate of haunted houses and original shows. Pictured: The Wooden Board Éclair, inspired by "A Quiet Place"; find it at City Snacks on the Upper Lot.

Inventive cocktails are always part of the refreshment roster at Halloween Horror Nights.

Tamarind, banana chips, and other yummy additions are found on the libation menus.

Halloween Horror Nights Mini Stay-Puft S'mores will be a "Ghostbusters" must-get; the confection draws its chewy charms from the "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" haunted house.

Drinks from The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy Bar include "Is There Someone Else?," a cocktail featuring "vodka, blue curaçao, lime juice and Sprite soda garnished with a multicolor light up cube and a gummy eyeball."

Two Saw Blade Flatbreads from The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy Bar; one is short rib, one features mushrooms. Halloween Horror Nights opens Sept. 5, 2024.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.