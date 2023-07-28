Halloween Horror Nights just unveiled three new haunted houses

What to Know Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Sept. 7 through Oct. 31 (select nights)

Tickets and passes are on sale now

Every famous fright film worth its creepy credibility understands that creative foreshadowing is an essential and eerie element of solid storytelling.

Likewise, there is something especially dramatic when a sizable and scary announcement arrives just hours before a major gathering begins, a convention that deals with all sorts of spectral and spooky stories.

So call this next reveal a perfectly timed bit of foreshadowing from Halloween Horror Nights, the multi-evening scare festival that haunts Universal Studios Hollywood each fall.

The popular autumn event just drew back the curtain on three new 2023 haunted houses, experiences that are set to debut in September, on July 28. It's a dastardly disclosure that will surely create a ripple of buzz at Midsummer Scream, the huge horror expo haunting the Long Beach Convention Center over the final weekend of July.

Frightful foreshadowing happening hours before a major Halloween convention opens is something the fans do crave.

As for the trio of terrifying haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights this autumn?

Big eeks: Chucky, that wisecracking, oh-so-wicked plaything, is the star of his own haunted house, something that was foreshadowed by an announcement last fall. "Chuck: Ultimate Kill Count" draws its frights from the famous horror films as well as the USA & SYFY series.

"The Exorcist: Believer," inspired by the upcoming classic, will revisit the terrifying realm first introduced to shocked audiences in 1973.

And a haunted house devoted to some of the iconic Universal Monsters, including the Invisible Man and the Phantom of the Opera, will raise the vintage-y vibes at the world-famous theme park.

Prepare to roam the shadowy Catacombs beneath Paris via "Universal Monsters: Unmasked"... if you dare. As for the powerful musical score? Grammy Award-winning artist SLASH will create the aural landscape.

Other haunted houses have been unveiled for the coming Halloween Horror Nights, including a terrifying take on the fourth season of "Stranger Things" and the hit videogame "The Last of Us."

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the event, which opens on Sept. 7.

