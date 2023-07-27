Things to do this weekend: SoCal's Halloween season awakens at ‘Midsummer Scream'

What to Know Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center

July 28-30

Theme park panels, hundreds of vendors, live entertainment, and the eerie Hall of Shadows

Midsummer Scream: This mega convention is the widely regarded starting line of Southern California's lengthy scare season, and fright fans come from around the region, and realms far beyond, to enjoy panels featuring sneak peeks at upcoming theme park mazes, the hundreds of wickedly creative vendors, and the large-scale Hall of Shadows, where eerie experiences and more than a few monsters await. Guests regularly rock a costume, too. It's hot but autumn is materializing, all weekend, at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Summer Nights at the Tar Pits: It's a "Saber-toothed Summer" at the La Brea Tar Pits Museum, with a furry array of cat-tastic sights prowling through the calendar. But on July 28, and again on Aug. 4, a free sunset celebration will bubble up outside the science institution, with DJ tunes, science talks, and other saber-y surprises in store. It's free but you'll want to reserve your spot before making for the Miracle Mile.

Cardboard City: This get-creative, start-building, think-big bastion of makery is now open at Westfield Century City, giving anyone who has ever turned a basic box into robot armor the chance to show their stuff. You can visit for free — there are several cardboard sculptures and artworks on display — or sign-up for cardboard art class for an additional fee. This imaginative pop-up is open, on select dates, through Sept. 3.

Tomato Tasting Happy Hour: Yep, we're in the middle of "Tomato Girl Summer," says Tik Tok, but fruit fans have long savored the seedy superstar at the end of July. Fig Earth Supply has long been a major 'mato source, and on July 29, a full-on happy hour devoted to trying different tomatoes will take piquant place at the Highland Park nursery. Show with a yummy 'mato from your own garden if you have one to share, and be sure to buy a ticket ahead of time.

Happy 40th, "Valley Girl": There are so many quintessentially LA-ish films on our shelves, but this gem is, like, for sure, one of the biggies. Cinespia is celebrating the mall-tastic movie with a July 29 Hollywood Forever Cemetery screening, a happening that will feature a DJ, concessions stand (just pretend it is a mall food court), and a themed photobooth. So be sure to rock your side ponytail, little lacy socks, and neon everything for this SoCal-esque cinema experience.