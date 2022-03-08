Happy 100th to The Tam O'Shanter

Southern California boasts a number of stunning structures that have been around for a century or longer, from the imposing and elegant Victorian homes of Heritage Square Museum to the beautiful Avila Adobe on Olvera Street.

But finding regional restaurants that have completed their first 100 years, and continue to win new fans and impress longtimers, can be a bit trickier, all told.

You might want to don your thinking cap to ponder such a topic, or, if you prefer, a pretty plaid tam-o'-shanter, the traditional Scottish cap with the pretty pom-pom on top.

And if you're wearing a tam-o'-shanter? It might instantly occur to you that one of our region's oldest eateries, a quaint and storied venue that still looks as though it emerged straight from the pages of a storybook, is about turn 100 years old.

It's the Tam O'Shanter, the founded-in-1922 Atwater Village chophouse. And the thatched-roof, stained-glass fantasia, which is part of the Lawry's family, is about to kick off its grand centennial celebrations on St. Patrick's Day 2022.

Gaze back at the ye olde charmer now, and doff your tam to the world-famous Tam, a century-old landmark for haggis, whisky, bagpipes, and some Walt Disney anecdotes, too.