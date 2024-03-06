Happy 125th anniversary to a true Crown City castle, Pasadena's colorful Castle Green

What to Know Castle Green is located in Old Pasadena; it opened in 1899 as part of the sizable Hotel Green complex

Now home to condominiums, the landmark building, the storied "the Social Center of Pasadena," has kept its grand and fantasy-like appearance

A March 16 party will honor Castle Green's 125th anniversary with drinks, dancing, and live vintage-style music; a ticket is $150; 6 to 11 p.m.

Choosing a building that always looks festive, and special, and even a bit magical? A structure that seems so celebratory that even its colorful domes possess the appearance of party hats?

That's an easy one, if you look to Pasadena and the one-of-a-kind, built-in-the-1800s, straight-out-of-a-storybook Castle Green.

The fanciful name fits this fantastical destination: This colossal Crown City gem, once a hotel and now condominiums, retains its royal demeanor; elegant architectural details from the century before last remain beautifully intact.

But admiring many of those details, unless you're attending a wedding or live at Castle Green, isn't so easy to do; the storied spot is closed to the public.

Most of the time, that is. Castle Green is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2024, and to mark this momentous quasquicentennial a spirited soirée shall be thrown.

Saturday, March 16 is the sure-to-be-sparkly evening, vintage is the vibe — Alex Mendham & His Orchestra will be at the bandstand, playing get-moving songs of the 1920s and '30s — and ticket holders will get the glamorous opportunity to explore the exquisite lobby and first-floor rooms.

The jump-for-joy Janet Klein and Her Parlor Boys are opening the swell celebration with all sorts of century-old hits, the kind of tap-a-toe ditties that are awash in clever lyrics and upbeat themes.

Nibbles and confections are part of the ticket — a few are still available for $150 each — and two drinks are included, too.

It's sure to be an especially luminous night for a location that brims with local lore, effortless splendor, and, yes, movie magic; Castle Green has shimmered across the silver screen several times, in films like "Wild at Heart," "The Prestige," and "Babylon."

If you can't make the milestone jamboree, look to later in the year when Castle Green presents a holiday-themed open house; those tickets also go faster than Santa's sleigh, do keep in mind.