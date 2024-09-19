Arrr you ready for the pirate-iest day of the year? Avast: It's here

What to Know International Talk Like a Pirate Day is Sept. 19

Southern California has several pirate-inspired sights and attractions, including Pirates Dinner Adventure in Buena Park

"Vampirates," a Halloween-pirate mash-up, is the current show

Not many of us can make it down to the edge of the ocean, where our vintage tall ship awaits, when Sept. 19 sails into view.

After all, we've got shopping to do, and the dentist, and various errands, meaning there is no room for roaming the seas while singing shanties in our dayplanners.

But Sept. 19 does give us the opportunity to don a tri-cornered hat, at least in spirit, and break out all of the "arrrs" and "mateys" we please. For it's International Talk Like a Pirate Day, a lighthearted lark that first rose to prominence in Oregon nearly three decades ago when a couple of buddies, well, began talking like pirates.

Soon, the offbeat occasion took on a lively life of its own, and now aspiring pirates spend Sept. 19 sprinkling some ye olde lingo in their everyday conversations.

Southern California is, of course, adjacent to a vast ocean, so there are maritime-inspired destinations to visit — the Maritime Museum of San Diego is the place to enjoy "Boarded! A New Pirate Adventure" — and, of course, the world-famous Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland Park in Anaheim.

And nearby, in Buena Park? That's where you'll sail to — or, erm, drive — to take playful part in the Pirates Dinner Adventure, an experience that invites audience members to savor some good grub while cheering on an interactive pirate-themed stage show.

A sinister band of "Vampirates" are currently holding spooky sway at the dinner theater, as they often do when the eerie days of autumn are on approach.

A brave vampire hunter, an assortment of fantastical characters, the Demon of the Sea, and merriment of the most monstrous variety rule the swashbuckling spectacular, which is presented in the round, with stunts and cheer-worthy moments aplenty.

Tickets arrr right here; the show will keep the mast raised, on select dates, through Nov. 3, 2024.

Happy International Talk Like a Pirate Day, to mateys near and far.