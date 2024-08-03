New Hatch chile roasting dates are now crackling

What to Know Ralphs and Food for Less stores will roast Hatch chile on select dates in August and early September

August and September roastings at Pavilion's, Bristol Farms, and other local markets were announced in July

El Rey Farms in Whittier is also a longtime purveyor of the New Mexico peppers; be sure to order ahead

The hues of August aren't quite the mellow maroons of autumn, nor do the pastels of spring flowers play much of a role.

Strong golds — think summer sunsets — and brilliant blue skies give the hot-hot-hot month much of its vibrant vibe.

You might also add "bright green" to the hot-hot-hot hues; for it is in August when Hatch chile peppers — thousands upon thousands of them — hit the roasters.

Finding those roasters, the large metal devices that spin the peppers around and around over extreme heat, is a much-anticipated joy for those who love to make and eat spicy dishes throughout the fall and winter.

Melissa's Produce recently shared information detailing how fans can purchase the flavorful favorite at a local pop-up roasting event while El Rey Farms began accepting chile pre-orders July 15.

Now Ralphs and Food for Less stores have shared their 2024 roastings schedules. And you won't need to wait long to snack upon the piquant peppers: Pasadena, Anaheim Hills, Fontana, and Pomona are all on the roasting roster in the days immediately ahead.

Hatch chile roasting events don't happen inside the stores; the sizable roasters are erected in the stores' parking lots, meaning you can't miss them.

The roasting dates, hours, and details are listed on the Frieda's Branded Produce site.

"In California, we eagerly await the arrival of Hatch Chile season, when we can offer our customers the freshest chiles straight from New Mexico's Hatch Valley," said Salvador Ramirez, corporate affairs manager for Ralphs and Food 4 Less/Foods Co.

"This year, we are enhancing the experience with an expanded selection of Hatch Chile products and exciting Hatch Chile roasting events at 30 stores across California."

"Our customers can enjoy everything from mild to extra-spicy fresh chiles in creative dishes. It's a unique and flavorful opportunity that only comes once a year."

The Southern California roasting season will conclude in early September, keep in mind, though once peeled and bagged, Hatch chile can keep well in freezers for an impressive length of time.

Be sure to check with your chile specialist, when you purchase your pods, for all of the prepping and storing tips you need.