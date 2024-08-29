Spooky startles get sudsy at the Haunted Carwash

What to Know The Haunted Carwash

Big Wave Car Wash in Anaheim and Carwood Car Wash in Lakewood

Oct. 3 through Nov. 2, 2024 (select dates)

The experience starts at $30 per vehicle

A quick visit to a car wash is typically going to mean a few things.

We'll finally get that layer of dust off the hood of our vehicle, and a few stray leaves, too.

We might pick up a fruit-shaped air freshener at the counter when we pay.

And admiring our car as it sparkles in the sunshine? That's another terrific sensation as we drive away from the shine-bright spot.

What we don't expect, however, is a Halloween ghoul, the sort of fanciful figure that might be found in some thrilling seasonal tale, to be lurking behind the large brush rollers found inside the tunnel.

And detecting something supernatural and otherworldly through the soapy windshield? That, too, is also highly unusual.

But not totally unlikely, for the Haunted Carwash has become a macabre and moist mainstay of the Southern California haunt scene over the last four frightful years.

The damp and dastardly destinations — there are two — will be back to scrub up our cars and elicit shrieks beginning Oct. 5, 2024.

Big Wave Car Wash in Anaheim and Carwood Car Wash in Lakewood are the locations; fans who visited the first outing of the offbeat haunt, which started during the pandemic, will recall that Anaheim is where the foamy frights first began.

Prices start at $30 and while the Haunted Carwash will keep things creepy 'n clean for a full fall month, from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2, the auto-themed event is happening on select dates earlier in October.

Starting Oct. 26, the haunted happening will move to a nightly schedule.

While the ghoulies may approach a car's windows, people inside a car should stay right there; there are a few other rules and must-knows listed on the Haunted Carwash site.

Tickets, information, and all sorts of wickedly wet chills? Roll by this site to line up your adventure in Lakewood or Anaheim now.