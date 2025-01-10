The animal-helping ‘Rescue RV' just arrived in LA; here's how to pitch in

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is known for all sorts of merry celebrations, from Mutti Gras in the late winter to the super-heroic, super-sweet PAWmicon in July.

But the shelter serves the animal-loving community of San Diego and beyond in all sorts of important ways, including during times of crisis and extreme need.

The Rescue RV, an on-the-go veterinary and supply service overseen by the center, has helped many critters at crucial and heart-wrenching moments.

But the food-carrying, provisions-filled RV isn't just available to locals around Rancho Santa Fe, where the center is located: The mobile service regularly goes on the road to help animals, and people, in need.

Thousands of fire-displaced people across the Los Angeles region have sought help with housing their pets temporarily, as well as food needs, bowls, blankets, and more.

The Rescue RV will call upon shelters around the LA area with plenty of those supplies in tow: Litter boxes, pet crates, water, and food for humans are all on-board.

The sizable vehicle first arrived in Los Angeles Jan. 9, but staffers of the center plan on "multiple trips" to the region in the coming weeks, all to fill the urgent needs of Southern Californians impacted by the fires that began Jan. 7.

"With gratitude to the Linda C. Scott Fund for Animal Welfare, The San Diego Foundation, and the Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust, Helen Woodward Animal Center's Rescue RV is honored to assist," shared the team.

"The vehicle — completely retrofitted with veterinary equipment and supplies for such emergencies — is hoping to make even a small dent in the needs of the fire victims."

If you're in the Rancho Santa Fe area, there's a donation drop-off in front of the building. Crates, pet beds, pet food, litter, pet toys, and other supplies are needed. The center is also the place to donate hygiene products for people, and baby supplies, too.

The Rescue RV will also assist Los Angeles shelters with housing lost pets; the Rancho Santa Fe shelter may house animals who were in LA shelters prior to the fires so more room can be made for those displaced pets needing care and a place to temporarily stay.

Find out more by following the Helen Woodward Animal Center social pages in the days ahead.