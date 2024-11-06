Food & Drink

Helms Bakery has been robustly revived in Culver City; peek inside now

The newly returned bread-baking titan has a marketplace, sandwiches, and, oh yes, lots of goodies, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Helms Bakery

What to Know

  • Helms Bakery
  • 3220 Helms Avenue in Los Angeles
  • Chef Sang Yoon reopened the Culver City bakery Nov. 1; though it was shuttered for several decades, fans remember the bakery as being an integral part of Southern California and "the 'Official Bread' of the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles"
  • Soft opening hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Helms Bakery District, that colossal Culver City go-to for fine furniture design, great burgers, kicky cocktails, and playful pop-up events, has "Helms Bakery" in its name, it is true.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

And yet?

For decades, there was no Helms Bakery to be found at the bustling hub of style, snacking, and art-forward fun.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The former but still-famous Helms Bakery had shuttered in 1969, leaving its luscious legacy, and famous shield-themed sign, behind.

Now "the 'Official Bread' of the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles" is back with sandwiches, coffees, snacky shopping, and, oh yes, a buttery batch of baked goods in tow.

Chef Sang Yoon of Father's Office and Lukshon is at the "helm" of the bakery's comeback, a process that was a decade in the making.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Holidays 6 hours ago

Philippe the Original has a cute new ornament, just ‘in time' for the holidays

Food & Drink 9 hours ago

McDonald's just launched a spicy version of one of its most popular menu items

The new Helms Bakery debuted Nov. 1; stop by, admire its airy character, peruse its ample selection, and pick up a posh pastry.

Or spend a moment checking out photos of the large and light-filled space now...

Helms Bakery
The new Helms Bakery features several elements, including "a public-facing all-day marketplace."
Helms Bakery
Pastry is a major player at the bakery, as is the coffee (yep, it's roasted on-site).
Helms Bakery
Helms Bakery first opened in 1931, becoming known for its daily bread and treat delivery.
Helms Bakery
Several savory selections are on the menu, including an array of hearty items; look for egg salad, mortadella, and chicken salad to all headline their own sandwiches.
Helms Bakery
The "adaptive reuse" setting pays a nod to the past; other nostalgic touches, like a train-style departures board, festoon the space. (The board announces what confections will soon be hot-from-the-oven and ready to purchase.)
Helms Bakery
The shield shines on: Helms Bakery is open daily at, oh yes, the Helms Bakery District in Culver City. Visit the site for soft-opening hours, details, and more.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkCulver City
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us