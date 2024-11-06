Helms Bakery has been robustly revived in Culver City; peek inside now

What to Know
- Helms Bakery
- 3220 Helms Avenue in Los Angeles
- Chef Sang Yoon reopened the Culver City bakery Nov. 1; though it was shuttered for several decades, fans remember the bakery as being an integral part of Southern California and "the 'Official Bread' of the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles"
- Soft opening hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Helms Bakery District, that colossal Culver City go-to for fine furniture design, great burgers, kicky cocktails, and playful pop-up events, has "Helms Bakery" in its name, it is true.
And yet?
For decades, there was no Helms Bakery to be found at the bustling hub of style, snacking, and art-forward fun.
The former but still-famous Helms Bakery had shuttered in 1969, leaving its luscious legacy, and famous shield-themed sign, behind.
Now "the 'Official Bread' of the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles" is back with sandwiches, coffees, snacky shopping, and, oh yes, a buttery batch of baked goods in tow.
Chef Sang Yoon of Father's Office and Lukshon is at the "helm" of the bakery's comeback, a process that was a decade in the making.
The new Helms Bakery debuted Nov. 1; stop by, admire its airy character, peruse its ample selection, and pick up a posh pastry.
Or spend a moment checking out photos of the large and light-filled space now...