Helms Bakery has been robustly revived in Culver City; peek inside now

What to Know Helms Bakery

3220 Helms Avenue in Los Angeles

Chef Sang Yoon reopened the Culver City bakery Nov. 1; though it was shuttered for several decades, fans remember the bakery as being an integral part of Southern California and "the 'Official Bread' of the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles"

Soft opening hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Helms Bakery District, that colossal Culver City go-to for fine furniture design, great burgers, kicky cocktails, and playful pop-up events, has "Helms Bakery" in its name, it is true.

And yet?

For decades, there was no Helms Bakery to be found at the bustling hub of style, snacking, and art-forward fun.

The former but still-famous Helms Bakery had shuttered in 1969, leaving its luscious legacy, and famous shield-themed sign, behind.

Now "the 'Official Bread' of the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles" is back with sandwiches, coffees, snacky shopping, and, oh yes, a buttery batch of baked goods in tow.

Chef Sang Yoon of Father's Office and Lukshon is at the "helm" of the bakery's comeback, a process that was a decade in the making.

The new Helms Bakery debuted Nov. 1; stop by, admire its airy character, peruse its ample selection, and pick up a posh pastry.

Or spend a moment checking out photos of the large and light-filled space now...

Helms Bakery The new Helms Bakery features several elements, including "a public-facing all-day marketplace."

Helms Bakery Pastry is a major player at the bakery, as is the coffee (yep, it's roasted on-site).

Helms Bakery Helms Bakery first opened in 1931, becoming known for its daily bread and treat delivery.

Helms Bakery Several savory selections are on the menu, including an array of hearty items; look for egg salad, mortadella, and chicken salad to all headline their own sandwiches.

Helms Bakery The "adaptive reuse" setting pays a nod to the past; other nostalgic touches, like a train-style departures board, festoon the space. (The board announces what confections will soon be hot-from-the-oven and ready to purchase.)