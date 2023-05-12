Help Kidspace Create a Big, Butterfly-Inspired Artwork Over Mother's Day Weekend

What to Know "Magic in the Air" at Kidspace Children's Museum

May 12-14, 2023; included with admission

Artist-in-residence Christopher Lutter will help visitors create butterflies from "waste-stream materials"; the final piece will be displayed at Descanso Gardens

Drawing a butterfly? You'll want to create a few "bubbles" with your crayon, for the curved wings, and add some antennae, too.

Snapping a photo of a butterfly? Your camera will need to be pointed at just the right flower at the right moment, for the colorful flyers aren't known for lingering for long.

Helping to fashion a "giant interactive swarm of butterflies" from "waste-stream materials"?

If such a fanciful idea tempts you, you don't need to undertake it alone: Kidspace Children's Museum will give visitors the chance to co-create an enormous work of art throughout Mother's Day Weekend.

"Magic in the Air" is a whimsical art project inspired by Monarchs as well as the notion of reusing discarded items for something beautiful.

Artist-in-residence Christopher Lutter will lead the workshops on May 12, 13, and 14, giving guests the chance to fashion these flying wonders, one piece at a time.

"Guests will work side-by-side with Christopher at Kidspace to upcycle waste-stream materials into vivid, butterfly sculptures, exploring silkscreening, metalwork, and painting," is the uplifting plan.

The workshops are included with your Kidspace admission or membership.

As for where the swarm will "fly to" once it is completed?

It won't be too far from the children's museum, which is located near Rose Bowl Stadium.

The final artwork will be displayed at Descanso Gardens as part of the "Living in a Wildlife Corridor" exhibition. Helmed by the Arroyo and Foothills Conservancy, the exhibition considers "... the interface of native creatures and habitats with the urban environments of our region."

You can see the butterfly-filled presentation at the La Cañada Flintridge destination's Boddy House beginning some time during June 2023 and, further down the road, back at Kidspace in Pasadena.