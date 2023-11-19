Help stuff 3,500 bags at Big Sunday's ‘Thanksgiving Stuffing' volunteer event

What to Know Big Sunday's 12th Annual Thanksgiving Stuffing

Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon

Volunteers will fill 3,500 bags with holiday foods; a community breakfast and music are part of the heartwarming scene

The chances of encountering another busy Southern Californian or two on Thanksgiving Eve are pretty solid, since plenty of people will be out and about and preparing for the holiday.

But getting to chat with anyone or feel an uplifting moment of community in those brief interactions? It's not so easy, not in this hurried season that's filled with so much rush-rush and go-go.

Good news: There is a place you can visit on the day ahead of Thanksgiving to feel that community spirit and, more importantly, spend a few hours helping the greater community of our region: You can join Big Sunday's 12th Annual Thanksgiving Stuffing Event.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The call is out for volunteers, and plenty of people will be needed: Over 3,500 bags of Thanksgiving food will be sorted and filled at Baldwin Hills Elementary School at 5421 Obama Boulevard in Los Angeles.

That means you'll be stuffing bags with stuffing, and mashed potatoes, and cranberries, and the other tasty touchstones of the gather-together occasion.

"Many of the participants helping will also be receiving assistance underscoring Big Sunday's belief that the world isn't divided into the 'haves' and the 'have nots,' shares the organization.

"Rather, the world is full of the 'haves' and the 'have mores' – everyone, regardless of personal circumstance, has some way in which they can help someone else, a message that is resounding this year more than ever in light of such challenging times for so many."

Thousands of volunteers have participated in the past years, with returning participants and newcomers adding to the ebullient air; in 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff stopped by the give-back gathering to pitch in.

A community breakfast and music add joy to the morning happening, which will wrap up around noon.

Big Sunday reveals that "the bags will feed 14,000 people, but between recipients, volunteers, collectors, sponsors, donors, and vendors, this one event will engage, touch and connect more than 17,500 people of all ages and backgrounds."

Want to sign up to help out that morning? You can, by starting at this site.

Want to sponsor a bag or donate to the Thanksgiving Stuffing Event? That's so appreciated, too; here's the page with the information.