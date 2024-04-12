Here's the Buzz on the Pixar Fest Foodie Guide at Disneyland Resort

What to Know Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

April 26 through Aug. 4, 2024; treats, a parade, a nighttime spectacular, and other characterful happenings are on the schedule; theme park admission is required, as well as a reservation

Six marketplaces featuring Pixar-themed food will debut at Disney California Adventure on May 10; some treats will be available at both theme parks beginning April 26

Palate-tempting dishes are found throughout the films of Pixar, from the tempting tamales of "Coco" to all of the decadent dishes created by the deft hands, er, paws of Remi, the hero of "Ratatouille."

Finding such fantastical foodstuffs on this side of the screen isn't always easy, but several Pixar-inspired eats and treats will add fanciful flavor to an upcoming Disneyland Resort celebration.

The multi-month Pixar Fest opens at the Anaheim destination at the end of April, and on May 10, the playful proceedings will acquire six marketplaces brimming with an array of appetizing bites and sips.

You'll find these foodie stops around Disney California Adventure Park, the home of the Pixar Pier, though Pixar-y pastimes and pursuits will pop up at Disneyland Park, too, during Pixar Fest.

On the marketplaces' menus? Tasty odes to "Turning Red" — think a red panda bao — and other straight-from-the-films snacks.

Some sweets can be found at Disneyland, like the monstrously merry parfait that pays homage to "Luca"; swing by the Jolly Holiday for this sea-hued confection.

The Foodie Guide for the 2024 celebration is now live; find the appetite-stoking line-up here.

Or you can take a peek now at some of the yummy offerings, from a cake that bears the famous Pixar ball logo to a fried bologna sandwich with plenty of "Up" oomph.

David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort Pixar Fest Cake at Plaza Inn will be at Disneyland Park in Anaheim — layers of yellow, blue and red vanilla sponge cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate Pixar Ball decoration. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Sea monster friends parfait inspired by Disney and Pixar’s "Luca" will be at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland Park; look for layers of graham cracker crumbs, mascarpone cheesecake, berry blue gelatin and blue Chantilly topped with a Luca chocolate decoration. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas Recuerdame will be at Paradise Garden Grill at Disney California Adventure Park; the dishe is topped with avocado spread, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa and pickled onions, served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo; inspired by Disney and Pixar’s "Coco." Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Le Critique Cognac Sidecar will be at Gusteau's To-Go marketplace inspired by Disney and Pixar’s "Ratatouille" at Disney California Adventure Park — cognac, apricot liqueur, house-made fig syrup, strawberry purée and lemon juice, topped with sparkling wine and garnished with a strawberry. Available beginning May 10, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Red Panda Bao will be at 4*Town Fav*4*ites marketplace inspired by Disney and Pixar’s "Turning Red" at Disney California Adventure Park — jumbo pork and vegetable stuffed bao with chile-garlic sauce. Available beginning May 10, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Fried bologna sandwich inspired by Disney and Pixar’s "Up" will be at Carnation Café — fried bologna, Monterey Jack, and mayonnaise on white bread, served with house-made chips, cinnamon apples and a pickle spear. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

The Marigold bridge inspired by Disney and Pixar’s "Coco" will be at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante at Disneyland Park — tri-colored white sponge, cinnamon croquantine, cinnamon mousse and cream cheese frosting, decorated with a chocolate bridge and orange chocolate shavings. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Shake 2319 inspired by Disney and Pixar’s "Monsters, Inc." will be at Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. - vanilla, orange, guava and pineapple shake with shaved coconut, whipped topping and an orange cone. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)