Heritage Hill's Free Holiday Light Stroll Boasts Beauty, History

What to Know Holiday Lights, presented by OC Parks

Free; Dec. 16 through 18, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Heritage Hill Historical Park in Lake Forest

Beholding a single building that's been around for several decades can be an intriguing treat, especially when you know that the landmark has more than a few tales to tell.

But spying a quartet of storied structures, all in one scenic and spacious area, a spot dotted with trees and trails made for serene strolling? It can be an even more interesting experience, for sure, for local history buffs and mavens of long-gone architectural styles.

And when a bevy of lights are draped around those landmarks, all to celebrate the season, the experience transforms again into something rather twinkly.

That twinkle will shine brightly throughout the weekend before Christmas 2022, at Heritage Hill Historical Park, as OC Parks unveils its annual illuminated Holiday Lights event.

It's a free happening, and, as you might expect, it will take place solely in the evenings, though it won't run too late: Everything will wrap up by 9 o'clock.

Can your pet attend? For sure, but they will need to be leashed.

Refreshments will not be for sale, so have your snacks before arriving at the Lake Forest destination. And don all of the dressy details you like, should you want to snap a few pictures around the park, but consider this: Southern California's cold snap continues, with nighttime lows expected to dip into the upper 30s.