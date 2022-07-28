HoJo Goes Back to the ‘Retro Future' via a Snazzy New Suite

What to Know Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel & Water Playground

The suite was officially unveiled on July 27 by Charles Phoenix, the Ambassador of Americana

Boomerang-style furniture, vintage-inspired textiles, and colorful art recalls the Southern California lifestyle of the 1950s and 1960s

The Howard Johnson in Anaheim? The Harbor Boulevard destination is famous for keeping a literal eye on Disneyland Resort.

The theme park-adjacent inn is the well-known home to the Matterhorn Cam, the rooftop camera that provides a live look at the Matterhorn Bobsleds located inside Disneyland, Cars Land in Disney California Adventure, and other attractions around the world-famous theme parks.

But sometimes training an admiring eye on an iconic location means being inspired by the celebrated spot, too. And so the hotel very much is, as evidenced by its zazziest and snazziest new offering, "The House of the Retro Future Suite."

A bright blending of Googie, space design, mid-century moxie, and the former Monsanto House of the Future at Disneyland, the just-opened suite was created to give guests the fabulous feeling of stepping back a half-century in time, back to the Southern California of the 1950s and '60s.

The grand opening took place on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 with that affable Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix, serving as the mid-century-loving master of ceremonies.

Other design notables, including the artist SHAG, visited the Disneyland-close hotel to take a trip to the future, via the past, with a tour of the suite.

Slip into your skinny tie and shift dress now and board a time machine back, back, back to another design-tastic day. As for booking the sure-to-be-popular suite? Contact the Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel & Water Playground for rates and details.