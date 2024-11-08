Double the cheer: The Bob Baker Marionettes will stage two holiday shows

What to Know The Bob Baker Marionettes will present "Holiday on Strings" at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park

The venerable troupe will also stage "Bob Baker's Nutcracker" at the Sierra Madre Playhouse

"Holiday on Strings" will prance on select dates from Nov. 16 through Jan. 12, 2025

"Bob Baker's Nutcracker" will festoon the Sierra Madre Playhouse on select dates from Nov. 30 through Jan. 5, 2025

$25 per ticket; children ages 2 and under may enjoy the shows for free

Doubling the grins, doubling the guffaws, and doubling the delight a kid discovers in a particularly fun and festive stage show?

It sounds like a happy plan to have around the holidays.

Good thing that the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is embracing this abundance outlook, all to bring two different stage shows to Southern California during the sparkliest season.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It is, in fact, an "expanded" schedule for the busy puppet playhouse, but not everything is taking place at the troupe's charming York Boulevard venue.

For sure, one of the upcoming shows, the galactically gleeful "Holiday on Strings," will ebulliently unfurl at the troupe's Highland Park theater.

Gleefully travel the galaxy when "Holiday on Strings" shines at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park. (photo: Bob Baker Marionette Theater)

The marionettes will travel "... through the holiday galaxies" during the sweet-spirited spectacular, with stops by a Victorian celebration and a Hanukkah party on the schedule.

Oh yes, and "a candy world" full of cute confections.

There are more goodies, though, in store from the glad-hearted group: The Bob Baker puppeteers will also visit the historical Sierra Madre Playhouse over several weeks, all to present their quirky spin on "The Nutcracker."

Tickets for both productions will sell out on weekend days, if the past is a guide, so be sure to book your spot soon. There's a sensory-friendly presentation of "Holiday on Strings" Dec. 14, too, at 10:30 in the morning, which will also sell out quickly.

Ticket, photos, cute marionettes, and a chance to "double" the seasonal delights?

We'll stop stringing you along: Find them at this site now.