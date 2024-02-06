Hollywood Bowl's splashy 2024 summer schedule is here, concert lovers

What to Know The Hollywood Bowl unveiled its upcoming schedule on the morning of Feb. 6, 2024; the June-to-September schedule brims with big-name artists and a variety of concerts, from classical to jazz to rock

Feb. 6 is the on-sale date for new subscriptions

The popular "Create Your Own" packages go on sale March 19; individual ticket sales begin May 7

Rain or shine, light showers or June Gloom, dampness or drenched by sun, the Hollywood Bowl famously goes on.

It's a firm policy that fans of the century-old performance landmark know well, and while storms aren't too common during the venue's June-to-September run, rain sometimes does fall.

But lovers of live music are being showered on the morning of Feb. 6 by something a bit different: The Hollywood Bowl's always-anticipated upcoming roster, a timely treat that is arriving in the middle of a huge California rain event.

No need to don your rain-thwarting poncho to peruse the just-announced 2024 schedule: It's live on the Hollywood Bowl site now.

As with past summers, the beloved superstars and headlining spectaculars are numerous, with several tempting shows rolling out, one after another.

A celebration in honor of the 100th birthday of composer and 20-time Grammy winner Henry Mancini is on the list, as is a joyful Juneteenth concert featuring T-Pain and special guests.

The debut of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience is another gem on the 2024 line-up, while the July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular will find Harry Connick Jr. at the piano.

Chaka Khan, Pink Martini, George Benson, The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, and Beck are some of the other luminous names concert lovers can look forward to seeing on the world-famous stage.

The Roots Picnic — it's the first on the West Coast — will include The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, The Pharcyde, Black Sheep, and special guests.

And sweet news for symphony buffs: Conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil will visit the Bowl over nine classical-tastic nights.

Eager to start a new subscription? That begins on Feb. 6. Want to "Create Your Own" package? Mark March 19 on your calendar.

Waiting for a single ticket? Those go on sale on May 7.

Soak in all of the sound-strong goodness on this soggy February day, with hopes of bright evenings, and beautiful music, soon to come at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl.