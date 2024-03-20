Hop by an adorable ‘Bunny Yoga' class and give back to a good cause

What to Know Bunny Yoga at Hana Field in Costa Mesa

Saturday, March 30

$40; the fundraiser will support Helping Farms Feed Families (all proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit)

From the classic cat-cow stretch to gently moving into a downward dog pose, animal references can colorfully festoon our time on the yoga mat.

Sometimes actual animals, specifically little goats, will also visit our yoga session, all to add a playful and uplifting note.

But savoring an offbeat yoga class populated by other cute critters is something rather rare, and if those furry guest stars are there to raise money for a good cause?

Call it an even bigger rarity, and a chance we can't pass by.

Or "hop by" would be more apt in this particularly sweet situation. And sweet it really is: Tanaka Farms will raise money for the nonprofit Helping Farms Feed Families by inviting some adorable rabbits to attend a special yoga class.

The rabbits call the Irvine farm's Barnyard Educational Exhibit home, but do keep in mind that Bunny Yoga at Hana Field is happening in Costa Mesa.

The date of this long-eared lark? It's set to give us some deep stretches and raise our spirits on Easter Eve, an uplifting occasion when bunnies are often at the center of our hare-happy hearts.

The rabbits, of course, will not be downward-dogging during the "light-hearted yoga class," which is open to every level, even beginners. But getting to admire these animals is part of the session's sunny charm, as is the fact that your $40 fee will fully be donated to Helping Farms Feed Families, an effort that the Tanaka Farms team has long championed.

Spots are filling up for both March 30 classes, so you'll want to hop to it, faster than a jackrabbit jumps, if you'd like to join the joyful spring activity.