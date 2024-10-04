‘House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée' summons ghostly grown-up glamour

What to Know "House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée"

Nocturne Theater

324 N. Orange Street in Glendale

Opens Oct. 4; the experience, which features burlesque, tarot readings, and music, materializes on select nights through the Halloween season

21+ only

$66.48 and up

The Halloween season is like a haunted house, a capacious place boasting many rooms decorated in all sorts of fascinating styles.

Some of those spaces are sunnier and made for the younger reveler — think daytime fall outings and candy-filled parties — while other areas, the house's elegantly eerie nooks and crannies, are solely for adult enjoyment.

Los Angeles is that haunted house, in a way — there's something Halloween-y for everyone, and, really, quite a lot of it — and our region's grown-up go-outs can definitely lean glamourous and, yes, more than a touch ghoulish.

"House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée," a 21+ evening that first debuted in Southern California in 2019, is that glammy, ghosty to-do.

Created by immersive event pros Meyer2Meyer and helmed by experience outfit Fever, the nighttime cocktails-and-tales-told event is haunting Seattle and Dallas in 2024, as well as the Nocturne Theater in Glendale, a return engagement.

The dress-up, be-fab festivity presents "a rich narrative for the curious to uncover," one that follows a mysterious couple's descent into strange rituals.

Art weaves through the evening — the theatrical happening "... is inspired by the life and art of Spanish painter Francisco Goya" — while music, burlesque, and tarot readings add to the atmosphere. And "tantalizing cocktails," of course, as the name suggests.

Halloween is a multi-prismatic, everything-for-everyone time of year, a true haunted house with many different rooms.

If you're seeking out a splashier expression of the season, a wear-a-suit, wear-a-gown night that offers some fright and fancy moments, this is one soirée that may, yes, raise your spirits.