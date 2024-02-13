Huge, famous, and brimming with creative cool, LA Art Show will welcome 100+ galleries

What to Know LA Art Show at Los Angeles Convention Center

Feb. 15-18, 2024

$35 and up

A world of art?

Blessedly, we do truly live in it: There's something to delight us at every turn each day, or challenge us, or make us pause.

The best or at least most impactful art may even prompt us to feel and do all of those things, all at once.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But finding a location that is richly layered with all of this deep-thinking and deep-feeling goodness, the sort of goodness that encountering art so readily and wonderfully brings, is a special, out-of-the-ordinary thing.

LA Art Show has been just that out-of-the-ordinary thing for many years, spectacularly serving as our region's "largest and longest running art fair."

The festive fact that this enormous fair will enjoy an opening on Valentine's Day 2024 only makes us love the out-sized art-tacular even more; it is a love letter to artists, art fans, and those dedicated gallerists who help facilitate these fabulous feelings.

Los Angeles Convention Center is the place, Feb. 15 through 18 are the dates, and a ticket starting point? That's $35. Oh yes: Opening Night is indeed Feb. 14 and actor Lucy Hale will serve as the host.

As for the number of galleries set to show? Put it at well over 100: These from-everywhere art purveyors, and by "from-everywhere" we do mean "around the globe," will be showing and selling all sorts of artworks, from paintings to textiles to sculptures and photography, too.

Some thrilling highlights to anticipate at the incredible art-stravaganza?

"Famed LA artist Robert Vargas will honor Back History Month with a live onsite mural inspired by one of Martin Luther King Jr.'s last books, 'The World House,'" share organizers, while artist and architect Robert Obier will present a sculpture inspired by artificial intelligence.

Artist Dain Yoon, known for her incredible 3D skin artistry, will appear at the LP Gallery while local photographers will be in the spotlight thanks to the "Souls of the City" exhibition.

There's so much to soak in — when we said "richly layered," this is just what we were referring to — and planning your visit around the talks, presentations, and artist appearances you'd like to enjoy is key.

Or simply strolling from gallery space to gallery space is a favorite pastime, too. Find tickets and details at the LA Art Show site now.

Video: Osceola Refetoff, Sea of Change (8min, video, 2023) DIVERSEartLA