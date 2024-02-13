Lunar New Year

Add your hopes to the popular and pretty Wishing Trees at Santa Monica Place

The shopping destination has a free Lunar New Year celebration dancing this way, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Santa Monica Place

What to Know

  • Lunar New Year Celebration at Santa Monica Place
  • Free; Saturday, Feb. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m.
  • The Wishing Trees have returned to the shopping destination, too, as well as lucky red envelope offers

There's something particularly positive about adding a future-looking thought, rumination, quote, or high-held hope to the branch of a tree.

We can, of course, tie notes containing our biggest dreams and best expectations to almost anything — the leg of a table, a cabinet pull, or a doorknob, if we like — but a tree, with its spirit of growth, feels just right for the auspicious act of wish-making.

Santa Monica Place
It is that spirit that is sprouting at Santa Monica Place in February, as it has so festively in years gone by. That's where a free Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration, hosted by comedian Paul "PK" Kim, will ebulliently occur on the afternoon of Feb. 17.

The cherry-blossom-esque Wishing Trees are a spectacular centerpiece, but the entertainment offerings will be plentiful at the Year of the Dragon-themed party.

Lion dancers will perform, craft-making opportunities will flower around the shopping center, and red envelopes, with "special deals" from local stores, will add to the cheer.

Worry not, however, if you can't be there for the party; the Wishing Trees will remain on view through Feb. 21, along with all of those colorful lanterns. Red envelope deals will also be available through Feb. 21, too.

If you go seeking Wishing Trees after Feb. 21, you can find some famous, fabulous, and wind-fluttery icons located in Arlington Garden in Pasadena: the Yoko Ono Wishing Trees. They're free to visit any day of the year and visitors are invited to add a wish.

