Hundreds of flittersome butterflies will soon wow visitors at the Natural History Museum

What to Know Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum

$8; general museum admission is required, too

March 17-Aug. 25, 2024; visitors will behold "hundreds" of butterflies around the enclosed yet airy space, with around 30 species represented

Conventions of all types take place in Los Angeles every single day; professional meet-ups can involve comic book enthusiasts, dentists, restauranteurs, fashion executives, and just about every other career, calling, and/or interest in the world.

Finding a convention of butterflies, though, is rather more tricky: As a rule, these flittersome insects are out doing their things on their own, visiting the flowers they want to visit, alighting on the plants that catch their notice.

But there is a colorful convention of butterflies that takes place each spring in Southern California, and while it isn't happening at a traditional convention center exhibit hall, it does occur at a well-known location: Exposition Park.

Specifically, at the Butterfly Pavilion, just outside of the Natural History Museum. The airy space — it is enclosed, but open to the sunlight and breezes — is the stunning spot to admire loads of butterflies, and by "loads" we do mean "hundreds," wow wow.

The Common Buckeye will be there, and Mourning Cloaks, too; if you know your Golden State butterflies, you know these are native to California. But around 30 species are represented, so plan on beholding a wide and wonderful swath of beautiful butterflydom from near and far.

It isn't just about wowing-out over the grown-up representatives of the butterfly realm, though; you'll also "(s)ee all stages in the butterfly life cycle, including eggs, caterpillars feeding on leaves, and chrysalises."

This quirky convention is fluttering back for another ethereal engagement, from March 17 through Aug. 25, and tickets are available now.

Important to know? Butterfly Pavilion is a separate ticket — it is $8 per person — but you'll also need to purchase admission to the museum.