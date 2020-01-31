It’s a Free Coffee Giveaway in Long Beach

What to Know Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New LBC shop at 2ND & PCH

Free coffees and cappuccinos

We may claim that weekdays and cups of coffee are the ultimate BFFs, but consider what a friend Saturday has in a strong serving of joe.

We're running our errands on Saturday. We're finishing that one tough organizing project on Saturday. We're meeting friends on Saturday, too, and looking for places to chat for an hour.

And coffee? The get-up-and-go joe is near our side as we run around, finish thorny projects, and see pals.

Caffe Luxxe understands our need for a great cup of something hot on the first day of the weekend.

And to celebrate the grand opening of the coffee company's lucky seventh store, there is a freebie-filled giveaway, one that will last for five piping-hot, swing-by-and-sip hours.

The place? The newest location is at 2ND & PCH, the recently opened shopping destination in Long Beach. The date? The first day of February 2020. The hours? Gratis cups of coffee, and cappuccino, too, will be on the flow from 10 a.m. to 3 o'clock.

The Naples Blend? That will be part of the giveaway, too. Caffe Luxxe, which focuses on sustainable, family-run farms for its hand-roasted beans, loves to pay local tribute via its interesting blends.

And the Naples Blend? The name gives some love to the beautiful LBC neighborhood, while lovers of toffee, nuts, and cherry cola will find flavors they adore within the new brew.

So you need some flavorful fuel for your errands, your organizing projects, your busy Saturday lifestyle? And you'll be in the neck o' the woods of the newest Caffe Luxxe on Feb. 1?

Your pay-nothing coffee or cappuccino await, the cup of joe you need for your weekend-style go, go, go.