It's a ‘Star Wars'-Style Birthday at Disneyland

Disneyland park in Anaheim

Limited-time eats and sips will be available at select Galaxy's Edge locations from July 18 through 20, 2022

A ticket and reservation are required to enter Disneyland

Space? We always make space for it, in our daydreams, our free time, our knowledge-seeking pursuits, and our pop culture fancies, too.

But space certainly has taken up some space in the hearts and heads of earthlings this week, thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope's galactically gasp-inducing images of far, far, super-faraway corners of our universe.

We'd love to travel to some of those cosmic corners, of course, but since we don't have a rocket at our disposal, nor a portal, and Chewbacca can be hard to hail (the Millennium Falcon may be out of range), we will need to look to other ways to visit strange lands.

Galaxy's Edge, inside Disneyland park, is one such far-off-but-nicely-nearby outpost, a "Star Wars"-inspired land full of strange critters, rad tech, and celestial sips, the kind of beverages served at Oga's Cantina.

Oga Garra, the famous proprietor of the cantina, has a birthday in the works, and to celebrate? The Happiest Place on Earth will pay tribute to the Black Spire Outpost denizen and her important occasion from July 18 through 20.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Jat Kaa's Coolers, and, of course, Oga's Cantina wil all feature special goodies in honor of Oga's birthday. Look for Blue Milk Chia Pudding at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Peka Wheat Gear Puffs at Jat Kaa's Coolers.

The Mygeeto Roll, a tuna poke temptation, is available at Oga's Cantina, along with some spirited libations and other out-of-this-world bites.

For everything happening during the from-faraway foodie fun, do a buzz-by of the official Disney Parks Blog now.

Visiting Galaxy's Edge doesn't require a spaceship, but you will need a ticket and reservation to enter Disneyland park. More information? It's twinkling, like some bright star, on this helpful page.