It's a Sunflower-Pumpkin Mash-Up in Costa Mesa

What to Know The "more mellow" pumpkin patch experience opens on Friday, Oct. 1; a blooming sunflower field is also on the grounds

$20 per person; visitors ages 2 and under are free, as are military members; parking pass required

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 31, 2021

Looking for a more laid-back pumpkin patch, the kind of spot that has less of the hurry-and-choose vibe and more of the linger-and-soak-up-the-beams bliss?

Hana Field, which is overseen by the Tanaka Farms team, could be your ultimate fall outing destination. The Costa Mesa destination is a bit smaller, and more chill, giving families who want to shop for that ideal squash, and maybe take a few wholesome snaps, time and room to do so.

But wait, there's a second chapter to this cheerful spot, which is set for its re-debut on Friday, Oct. 1: sunflowers.

The Tanaka Farms pros have also been growing the tall blossoms while tending to their seedy fruits, giving visitors to the field a chance to enjoy both autumntime icons.

Finding pumpkin patches in October? Fairly easy, but locating one that also has its own sunflower field is rather more daunting.

There are a few things to know. For starters? This beautiful bastion of fall beauty is open Fridays through Sundays, so plan your visits around the weekend. Also? A ticket is $20, and you'll want to get yours in advance.

There are a few festive to-dos beyond the sunflowers and pumpkins, like a strawbale mountain and a barnyard exhibit.

Of course, you may be busy the whole time choosing your pumpkin. There are eight acres of pumpkinry to peruse.

There are several things to know before you go, starting with this headline: Hana Field is not at the Tanaka Farms Irvine location. Getting a parking pass, too, is essential.

For more on this sunflower/pumpkin wonderland, visit the Hana Field headquarters now.