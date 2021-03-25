What to Know July 16-Aug. 15, 2021

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

Limited capacity will be observed; advance tickets only (tickets go on sale on May 1)

Corn dogs, pettable goats, giant sunflowers, a glittery midway?

Those are some of the classic summertime sights and experiences that fans of the OC Fair missed over the summer of 2020.

Oh, for sure: The venerable county fair, which has been a warm-weather staple since the late 1800s, put on a virtual show during its pandemic closure, with videos, music, and at-home activities aplenty.

But the calliope sounded and the piglets squealed on Thursday, March 25: The OC Fair will return to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa as an in-person event starting on July 16, 2021.

The month-long spectacular will celebrate its final day of its 2021 run on Aug. 15.

The theme? It's "Time for Fun," an outlook that organizers are taking to heart.

"We have worked through many different scenarios for the 2021 OC Fair and we are so excited to move forward with this plan because it means that we really can bring back the fun, and that's why I love this year's theme," said Michele Richards, OC Fair & Event Center CEO.

"We want everyone to continue to follow health guidelines and get vaccinated so we can finally celebrate summer together again."

Advance ticket sales? Those will be required in 2021, as capacity will be limited.

Tickets will be available starting on May 1 on the OC Fair site. A general admission ticket is $12, the 2019 entrance rate.

As for what to expect for concerts at Pacific Amphitheatre and The Hangar? No announcements have been made, but the OC Fair staff will reveal more details in the coming weeks.