A train station, with its undercurrent of anticipation, its fabulous flow, its stops, starts, and go-around-agains, and all of its forward-moving momentum, can feel like music.

And if a stunning structure has stories to tell, oodles of character, notable architecture, and a prominent place in a city's history?

Those are more major notes in the building's composition.

Union Station's own considerable composition has been playing for nearly 83 years, giving travelers an interior rhythm to move by, with flair, fun, and style.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But sometimes, if we're especially lucky? The musical flair we associate with the Alameda Street icon transforms into several hours of scintillating sounds.

That's happily happening on Sunday, April 24, when the free-to-enjoy "Jazz Tracks at Union Station" returns to the landmark, courtesy of Metro Art Presents and KJAZZ.

Several exciting works are coming up during the multi-hour festival. Bobby Bradford and Friends will perform the celebrated trumpeter's piece "Stealin' Home — A Jackie Robinson Suite," commissioned by the Baseball Reliquary in 2018, during the 4:30 p.m. performance.

Look for Mr. Bradford and a host of acclaimed musicians on the station's South Patio in the final concert of the day.

De Leon Division begins the afternoon-long event at 2 p.m., also on the South Patio, while other shows will pop up in the Waiting Room and North Patio.

Sam Gendel, Blake Mills, and Benny Bock are also on the schedule, vocalist Maiya Sykes will join the joyful event, and the day's hosts are KJAZZ DJs José Rizo and Rhonda Hamilton.

Latin jazz, thrilling percussion, vibrant voices, music full of memory and meaning, and a world-famous place full of its own flows: "Jazz Tracks at Union Station" is a sweet, sound-filled fantasia made for a sunny Sunday afternoon.

You won't need to reserve your spot, but this is a "first come, first served" event, so do arrive early if you'd like to enjoy one or all of the performances.