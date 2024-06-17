What to Know Juneteenth is an annual observance that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States; June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021

Several events take place on June 19 each year, as well as during the week of Juneteenth; the FILMteenth International Film Festival will screen in Pasadena

T-Pain and special guests will lead a special Juneteenth concert at the Hollywood Bowl

Memorializing Juneteenth, an annual observance that marks the end of slavery in the United States, happens through a host of poignant gatherings, concerts, exhibits, and events each year.

June 19 "... marks the day in 1865 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas found out they had been freed — after the end of the Civil war, and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation."

Southern California is home to a number of moving commemorations that take place on or near Juneteenth each year.

Some of the June 19, 2024 gatherings are free, as in years gone by — the show at Ovation Hollywood requires no admission — but others, like the FILMteenth Film Festival in Pasadena and the celebratory Hollywood Bowl spectacular with T-Pain, will require a ticket; be sure to purchase yours before heading for the landmark venue.

Here are a few of the events happening around Southern California on June 19, 2024:

FILMteenth International Film Festival: The Landmark Pasadena Playhouse Theater is the cinematic setting for this "... celebration of American excellence and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in film, history, arts, entrepreneurship, and STEM." The 2024 selections, including "The Cool and the Strong," may be found on this page.

American Cinematheque screening: The cinema-championing collective will pay heartfelt homage to Juneteenth via a classic movie starring Sidney Poitier. Tickets are available for "Buck and the Preacher"; the 1972 drama is showing at the Los Feliz Theatre.

Juneteeth Celebration at The Hollywood Bowl: The famous outdoor amphitheater has an ebullient tradition of marking June 19 through a profound array of stirring songs and stories. The 2024 will feature lauded artist T-Pain, plus special guests, in a "celebration of Black music with orchestra"; Derrick Hodge is the conductor.

Juneteenth Celebration at Ovation Hollywood: Just down the hill from the Bowl, and a few hours earlier on June 19, is this free daytime concert with RAISE Gospel Choir & Alexander James. The music begins midday, at 12:30, and concludes at 3:30.

Free Juneteenth screening: The Art Theatre of Long Beach is presenting a complimentary showing of director Ava DuVernay's "Origin' on June 19 in partnership with CSLUB Department of Cinematic Arts. Be sure to reserve your free ticket in advance.

Aquarium of the Pacific: Enjoy music at the Long Beach aquatic institution on June 19 starting at 1 o'clock. Admission is required, but here's something sweet: The joyful event, which will include storytelling, will be livestreamed on Youtube.

Juneteenth at Pretend City Children's Museum: The imaginative Irvine destination has two Juneteenth events on its June 19 calendar. "We will all dance together to the Cha Cha Slide, celebrating our freedom and expressing our appreciation and love for one another," is the inspiring word; find out more now.

Juneteenth Celebration Luncheon: Join the Altadena Historical Society for a screening of "Ellen Garrison: Scenes from an Activist's Life" on June 19 at the William D. Davis Memorial Building at Farnsworth Park. A ticket is $25.

Juneteenth Ceremony: This Manhattan Beach event, which will take place at Bruce's Beach Park, will "honor African-American history with speakers from the community, special guests, and a gospel choir." Can't be there on June 19? A concert at Polliwog Park will take place on June 22.