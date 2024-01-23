Just when we needed them: Strawberry doughnuts are back at The Donut Man

What to Know The Donut Man's strawberry doughnuts are a SoCal favorite

Find them at the original Glendora shop and Grand Central Market in DTLA

$6.25 each

While one of the most well-known holidays of wintertime is synonymous with delicious sweets — we're looking at you, Valentine's Day — there is another confection-centered occasion that pastry-loving Southern Californians anticipate when the weather is colder.

It's the stickily spectacular return of the strawberry doughnut at The Donut Man, a Glendora icon that celebrated its 50th anniversary a couple of years back.

While some strawberry items might be available on our grocery shelves year-round, this stuffed-to-the-max sweet takes a few months off each year, beginning in the fall, waiting for the delicious day when strawberries are back in season.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Now that local fields are again brimming with the bright fruit, or beginning to, at least — strawberry tours began at Tanaka Farms in Irvine earlier this month — the goodies are back on The Donut Man's shelves in both Glendora and at a newer Grand Central Market stand, which opened in 2020.

Fans of the fruitful and famous treat generally look for the exciting announcement in early February, knowing that things can change a bit, from year to year.

And change, they did, in 2024, and in a direction sure to delight doughnut devotees: The big strawberry-flavored reveal popped up on The Donut Man's social pages on Jan. 23.

Want your own luscious, red-tinged, ultra-gooey doughnut?

They're priced at $6.25 and should be around for some time, though, again, this strawberry star is a seasonal thing.

Much like its celebrated sibling, the peach doughnut, another classic made at The Donut Man.

Those plump pastries make a far more limited showing, during some of the summer months, so keep tasty tabs on the company's social feeds for get-'em-now announcements.