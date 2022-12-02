Kids Can Connect With Musical Instruments at a Free OC Fest

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bowers Museum in Santa Ana

Free

Having a kid ask about a classical piece you're enjoying can make for a magical little moment.

They might inquire if you liked the tune when you were their age, or who wrote all of those notes, or other curious details, the sort of inquiry that says your child is enjoying the spirit of the sound.

But what if you told them they might learn how to play the song on a violin, a guitar, or a flute?

What was a momentary magical exchange becomes a portal to a land of imagination, creativity, confidence, and some serious skill-building.

KUSC and the Bowers Museum are partnering to introduce tune-loving tots to the world of classical music at a free family event.

The KUSC Classical California Kids Discovery Day will take place at the Santa Ana-based cultural institution on Sunday, Dec. 4 and reserving a spot? There's no need to; simply show up with the family and joyfully jump into a host of hands-on activities.

Youngsters will be invited to "... visit an instrument petting zoo, try out the mic at the 'Be a Classical DJ' booth, make musical puppets, and even explore how a violin is made."

Festival entry is free, sweet.

Also sweet? Several performances, festively fashioned for aspiring classical music fans, will take place, with "members of the Pacific Chorale, the Orange County Youth Symphony, the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra, and Backhaus Dance, Orange County’s premier modern dance company" on the lively line-up.

"We eagerly look forward to another year of hosting this fun-filled family event, further spreading a love of classical music," shared James A. Muhammed, president of Classical California.

"Kids Discovery Day is a great way for kids of all ages to learn about and engage with music, exploring the many joys and benefits it brings through a variety of captivating performances and interactive exhibits."

"Classical California strives to continually expand the reach of classical music, and this event provides a unique way of allowing us to do so."

Admission to the museum will be additional, if you'd like to check out the "Guo Pei: Art of Couture" exhibit after enjoying the free fest. For more on museum prices, and a money-saving code, visit the Kids Discovery Day page now.