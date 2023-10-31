Kids in costume will enjoy a free Salt & Straw scoop on Halloween

What to Know Salt & Straw Oct. 31 giveaway; all locations except the scoop shop in Downtown Disney District (and Disney Springs in Orlando)

Kids in costume (ages 16 and under) will enjoy a free scoop

The Great Candycopia is one popular seasonal flavor; Jack O'Lantern Pumpkin Bread and other holiday-ready scoops are available

Finding all sorts of treats in your bucket or bag on Halloween is a delight when you're a tot, and the nummy notion of looking through your loot later in the evening is a tempting one.

But one treat we don't see inside our holiday goodie buckets? It's a scoop of ice cream, which would make everything else in the bucket, well, pretty ice-cream-y pretty fast due to the dessert's impressive ability to become gloriously gooey in short order.

Still, many youngsters would love ice cream on Halloween, especially when the weather happens to be on the warmer side, as it is around Southern California in 2023.

Salt & Straw has an offer to keep things cool: A free scoop for any kid in costume on Oct. 31, 2023. This giveaway is happening at all scoop shops save the ones located at Downtown Disney District in Anaheim (and in Disney Springs in Orlando).

The delicious deal is open to ice cream fans who happen to be age 16 or younger and wearing a costume, keep in mind.

A few Salt & Straw locations, like the one in Old Pasadena, will be close to where there's plenty of Halloween action afoot (there will be store-to-store trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 in the area).

How to choose, though, among the fanciful options? The Great Candycopia, with its candy-bar-y chunks, is a get-it-now favorite, as is the Jack O'Lantern Pumpkin Bread flavor.

And Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters actually does have a few critters folded in, something that is almost certain to be a topic of conversation if your kid decides to order it.

Need more details on this tempting and money-saving way to greet the ghoul-iest night of the year? Find them here.