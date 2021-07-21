Kidspace Launches Later Hours on Fridays and Saturdays

What to Know The museum is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on summer Fridays and Saturdays; 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays–Thursdays and Sundays

Brookside Park in Pasadena

Discounted prices: $12 adults, $10 kids from 4-7 p.m.

The stretch of the day that ties the middle of the afternoon to the an hour or so before sundown doesn't have a catchy handle.

Oh, sure, call it pre-twilight, if you like, or not-quite-sunset, or the-late-afternoon-wrap-up, or even sort-of-Golden-Hour.

But if you're talking about time spent at Kidspace Children's Museum, on a Friday or Saturday, you might use "Growing Hours," instead of "Golden Hour," for the 4 to 7 p.m. stretch, for that's just what will be happening.

For youngsters, and their parents, will have a chance to grow their minds, imaginations, outlooks, and senses of fun at the Pasadena children's destination, thanks to the fact that Kidspace is now observing later hours on both Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition to the pushing-it-later vibe, there's also discounted admission to cheer over: It's $12 for grown-ups and $10 for kids during that three-hour span.

Adding to the upbeat aura of the afternoon-meets-evening hours? Music, to get tots moving, and treats, too, if you're in the mood for some pre-dinner dessert.

And, of course, plenty of smart, silly, sweet, and science-strong activities for little ones to engage in, and lots of airy outdoor space to romp around.

Those pursuits really do run a giggle-inducing gambit, but the funny times go higher during the Foam Launch, which is happening on Fridays and Saturdays.

The foamy high jinks are part of Kidspace's soapy summer, so plan on encountering plenty of bubbles while there, both in the air and surrounding the occasional kid.

The Kidspace calendar is a great place to start, and, even if you can't make it during the "Growing Hours" of 4 to 7 p.m. on a Friday and Saturday, the museum is open Tuesdays through Thursdays, too, as well as Sundays.