Knott's Berry Farm just added new dates to its popular Boysenberry Festival

What to Know Knott's Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm

The Buena Park theme park added two more weekends to the 2024 festival — Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — with a conclusion on May 12

Boysenberry Mojitos, Boysenberry Pulled Pork over Pastel de Elote, and Boysenberry Key Lime Tart are on the 2024 food and drink line-up

Berries only burst forth on the vine for a short spell, and plucking them when they're at their ripest, and juiciest, is a wise move.

You could say the same about berry-inspired bashes, the delicious food festivals that take their culinary inspiration from a particular fruit. Like all events, these snacky spectaculars have an end date, and enjoying a "vine" time at the happening, before it concludes, is important to many foodies.

Knott's Berry Farm's popular Boysenberry Festival "ripens" over a few spring weeks, giving visitors to the theme park the opportunity to eat (and quaff) all sorts of luscious boysenberry-inspired foodstuffs and drinkstuffs.

But the ending that fruit fans expected — it was all set to wrap at the end of April 2024 — has changed, cheering up those people who haven't been able to swing by the Buena Park destination since the festival began in early March.

And, of course, those boysenberry buffs who'd love to visit the festival for a second or third time, all to try something new from the lengthy — and we truly mean "as long as a berry vine" here — food and drink list.

So what's the new end date? Knott's Berry Farm made the berry welcome reveal on April 25: The Boysenberry Festival will now run two more weekends, Fridays included, with a conclusion on May 12, 2024.

Your admission to the theme park gets you into the festival doings, which, of course, go well beyond the fun foods: A musical revue called "Knott's Preserved" is on the sweet schedule while the Calico Mine Stage & Calico Park will host "Boysenberry Fun and Games."

But the purple drinks, purple desserts, fruit-forward main meals, and other tidbits are big draws, too; the full food list is up on the site and all sorts of savory goodies you wouldn't have thought could be boysenberry'd have been boysenberry'd, either through sauces, toppings, or dips.

A Breakfast Benedict Burger with Boysenberry Hollandaise on an English Muffin, Beef and Chorizo Boysenberry Chili Poutine with Cheese Curds, and a Boysenberry-Rimmed Espresso Martini with Lavender Sprinkles are on the huge (it is seriously huge) menu.

Boy oh boy, this is sweet: Find out more about the extended festival at Knott's Berry Farm now.