Knott's Boysenberry Fest to Add Zing to Spring

When the cherry blossoms begin to pink-up our local gardens, and apricot trees, and plum trees, and the other fruitful branches of our regions are also boasting buds aplenty, boysenberry fans begin to hope.

Not, of course, for a tree to suddenly sprout the juicy purple favorite, which is a vine grower. But the flowering of our regional fruit trees means spring is nearly here, and when spring is close, so is Knott's Berry Farm's most famous food festival.

It's the one built around the boysenberry, the little gem that's been associated with the theme park for the better part of a century.

And just like the flowering of a fruit tree happens in late February, so, too, does the Knott's announcement, the one with all of the tempting details about this annual delight.

Here's a look ahead to what guests can expect during the Knott's Boysenberry Festival, which adds a jammy joy to the historical theme park from March 18 through April 24, 2022.