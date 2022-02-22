Knott's Boysenberry Fest to Add Zing to Spring

When the cherry blossoms begin to pink-up our local gardens, and apricot trees, and plum trees, and the other fruitful branches of our regions are also boasting buds aplenty, boysenberry fans begin to hope.

Not, of course, for a tree to suddenly sprout the juicy purple favorite, which is a vine grower. But the flowering of our regional fruit trees means spring is nearly here, and when spring is close, so is Knott's Berry Farm's most famous food festival.

It's the one built around the boysenberry, the little gem that's been associated with the theme park for the better part of a century.

And just like the flowering of a fruit tree happens in late February, so, too, does the Knott's announcement, the one with all of the tempting details about this annual delight.

Here's a look ahead to what guests can expect during the Knott's Boysenberry Festival, which adds a jammy joy to the historical theme park from March 18 through April 24, 2022.

Knott's Berry Farm
Over a month of daily deliciousness is landing at Knott's Berry Farm, beginning on March 18, 2022.
The 2022 menu items include Crab Sushi Roll with Boysenberry Aioli, Spring Fling Salad with Shrimp and a Boysenberry Vinaigrette, and Boysenberry Horchata.
Local crafts are for sale during the event (with several purple offerings popping up, all to pay tribute to the boysenberry).
Hands-on activities are part of the charm of this month-plus event.
And watching an artwork appear before your boysenberry-loving eyes? That, too, can happen.
Ghost Town is one of the happy hubs of the foodie festival.
Joining a Boysenberry Pie Eating Contest? It's one of the enduring must-dos of this merry event.
As is seeing the PEANUTS characters wearing their boysenberry-inspired outfits.
If you have trouble choosing what to eat, you're not alone: The festival has over 75 boysenberry-themed food and drink options.
Enjoying a taste or two of vino can happen, too.
"Snoopy's Boysenberry Jamboree!" is an adorable stage show at the Calico Mine Stage. For all the information on this happy happening, visit the Knott's Berry Farm site now.

