Knott's Fun Fest Foods Run the Boysenberry Gamut

Just how many foods can be immensely improved by the offbeat inclusion of boysenberries?

The obvious answer, at least at this juicy juncture, is "all foods everywhere, all the time and forever."

For Knott's Berry Farm has more than proven through the years that the tasty, juice-packed, straight-off-the-vine morsel is a mighty powerhouse when it comes to adding fruity flair to tamales, or giving a kick to cookies, and adult beverages? Spirited sips find additional sweetness, and depth, when the boysenberry is included.

If you'd like to see, and more importantly, taste this hanker-stoking hypothesis at work, best make for the Buena Park theme park's oh-so-popular Boysenberry Festival.

The 2022 fest is juicing our joy from March 18 through April 24, and that's every day of the week, too, oh boy(senberry).

What will you eat, drink, nosh upon, or consider trying first?

Here are just some (no, really, we do mean "some") of the quirky and quaffable treats to anticipate at the upcoming Knott's Boysenberry Festival.