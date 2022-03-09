Knott's Fun Fest Foods Run the Boysenberry Gamut

Just how many foods can be immensely improved by the offbeat inclusion of boysenberries?
The obvious answer, at least at this juicy juncture, is "all foods everywhere, all the time and forever."
For Knott's Berry Farm has more than proven through the years that the tasty, juice-packed, straight-off-the-vine morsel is a mighty powerhouse when it comes to adding fruity flair to tamales, or giving a kick to cookies, and adult beverages? Spirited sips find additional sweetness, and depth, when the boysenberry is included.
If you'd like to see, and more importantly, taste this hanker-stoking hypothesis at work, best make for the Buena Park theme park's oh-so-popular Boysenberry Festival.
The 2022 fest is juicing our joy from
March 18 through April 24, and that's every day of the week, too, oh boy(senberry).
What will you eat, drink, nosh upon, or consider trying first?
Here are just some (no, really, we do mean "some") of the quirky and quaffable treats to anticipate at the upcoming
Knott's Boysenberry Festival.
It's not just about dessert (though goodies play a major part, of course): The Knott's Boysenberry Festival features fun eats, hearty main meals, and a host of drinks, including those created for the 21-and-over set.
Boysenberry Key Lime Tart
Boysenberry Corn Dog with Boysenberry Mustard
Boysenberry Ricotta and Ham Pizza
Acai Berry Shake, Tuna Salad with Boysenberry Mayo and Boysenberry Vinaigrette, and Tuna Sandwich with Boysenberry Mayo
Acai Bowl with Berries and Granola
Boysenberry Cream Cheese Bites with Fries
Berry Berry Churro Waffle Sandwich
All Beef Hot Dog on a Boysenberry Bun with Boysenberry Mustard
Boysenberry Filled Donut Open-Faced Breaded Chicken Sandwich with Bacon Jam and Arugula
Berry Salad, with Berries on a Spring Mix, with Boysenberry Vinaigrette
Boysenberry Cookie Decorating
Boysenberry Mojito and Boysenberry Smoothie with Vodka
Elote with Boysenberry Butter, Mayo, and Cotija Cheese
Boysenberry Jam Cookiewich with Boysenberry Soft Serve
Boysenberry Mousse Chocolate Cake
Monkey Bread Fry Bun Bites with a Boysenberry Glaze
Funnel Cake with Boysenberry Jam and Cheesecake Bites
Sweet Potato and Curry Chicken Fries with Boysenberry Drizzle
Tamales with Boysenberry Sauce.
