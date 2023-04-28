LA Arboretum's Arbor Day Giveaway Gives New Meaning to ‘Family Tree'

What to Know Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia

The garden is giving away oak seedlings on April 28, which is Arbor Day, through 4 p.m. (while supplies last)

The seedlings are "descended from Arboretum oaks"

Poring over your family tree can be an exercise in enlightenment, with all sorts of opportunities to learn about grandparents as well as the grandparents of your grandparents' grandparents.

But humans aren't the only earthlings that boast family trees; trees also possess an arboreal ancestry, meaning a little acorn produced by a large tree could one day, quite possibly, be a big tree itself, the sort of specimen that begins to drop its own ready-to-propagate acorns.

The stately oaks of Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden have their own lovely and leafy descendants, and to help celebrate Arbor Day, which is Friday, April 28?

Feeling sappy over such a great, future-forward gift? You'll need to have paid admission to the garden on April 28 or be a member. And yep, this is a "one per household" kind of deal.

This is happening through 4 p.m., do note, and only while the supplies last.

"Our thanks to Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery for generously propagating the Engelmann oak seedlings to be distributed" the garden shared in a social media post.

Will your yard one day have an oak that's as noble and tall as the ones that so gorgeously grace the historical arboretum?

Best start that joyful journey now, all while nurturing the family tree of a mighty LA Arboretum tree.

As for where your little seedling's parentage resides?

Look to the destination's lovely Oak Grove, a place of peace, beauty, and Arbor Day-esque splendor, all year round.