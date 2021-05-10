LA Arboretum's ‘Lightscape' Will Deliver Holiday Sparkle

What to Know Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia

Nov. 12, 2021 through Jan. 16, 2022

Tickets go on sale on May 10, 2021

A lovely light? It can cast a long glow.

Powerful illumination can reach us even if we're several yards away, and seeing a sparkle that's in the distance? That happens, too.

Likewise, a light-oriented event that is scheduled to open a half year down the road can also send its sparkle far and wide, all to let fans of fanciful outdoor displays that one is on the way.

That's just what "Lightscape," the just-announced holiday happening at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, is now doing, as of Monday, May 10.

The Arcadia destination, which covers 127 flowery, tree-filled acres, revealed that the nighttime spectacular will twinkle-twinkle over two months, starting on Nov. 12, 2021.

The bulbs will dim on Jan. 16, 2022.

The "one-of-a-kind, immersive experience" will include a host of shimmery scenarios, including the Star Tunnel, the Fire Garden, and the Cathedral of Light.

Sony Music is a partner on the project, which enjoyed a sold-out run in London.

"Following the international success of Lightscape, we are excited to bring this spectacular holiday experience to the Los Angeles community at the Arboretum," said Richard Schulhof, Director at Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden.

"We look forward to hosting family and friends and providing a safe and festive way to celebrate the holiday season."

But a twist in this tale of twinkly to-do?

You won't need to wait for the autumn to procure your admission to this illuminated extravaganza, which will include a mile-long trail of night-bright wonders: Tickets, which are priced from $30-$32 for adults, are on sale as of Monday, May 10.

What's that glow that's giving off light from the month of November? It's LA Arborteum's holiday-sweet bon bon, a fresh-of-air, incandescently ethereal way to greet the season in the starlit setting of the historic garden.