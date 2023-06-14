Lavender-gathering season is in fragrant bloom at Underwood Family Farms

What to Know Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

Pick Your Own lavender season begins on June 17

$7 weekday admission; $10 weekend; lavender bunches: $4 small bunch, $8 bunch, $12 bunch

Before the jacaranda trees, we do stand in deep awe.

Every breeze flutter, every gentle sway, every purple blossom that graces the ground below is an ephemeral wonder to behold, a moment in time that feels like a tiny treasure.

So to say there is another royal purple flower attracting our attention each June, a blossom that also happens to be purple and pretty and picture-worthy, is to not take anything away from the mighty jacaranda, a specimen that adds such a spectacular note to our Southern California spring.

There is, in short, room enough for both the obsessed-over trees and a certain aromatic herb, the one that so scentfully adorns a number of regional farms in May and June.

It's lavender that prompts us to write so purply, but if any bloom deserves purple prose, it is this late-spring/early-summer superstar.

And if you've been dreaming of picking your own bunch, or bunches, the sorts of smell-good sprays that can be dried, displayed, or simply delighted in for a short spell, you're in some lavender-scented luck: Underwood Family Farms is currently popping with the fragrant favorite.

The Moorpark destination will open its lavender fields to guests who'd like to pick their own bunch starting on June 17.

Bunches will be measured by a ring — you can see an example on the Underwood Family Farms Facebook page — with a small bunch priced at $4, a medium at $8, and a large at $12. Where can you obtain a measuring ring and clippers? Drop your car keys and pick up both items at the flower shop (find it near the entrance).

You'll want to review admission prices to the farm, too, before you go — a weekend day will be a bit pricier — and all of the lively, lavender-close activities offered (the adorable Animal Center is always a big draw).

As for what else is on the farm's Pick Your Own page?

In a word, or rather two words: so much. Lots of squashes and lettuces, oh yum, as well as sunflowers which also delightfully dominate this warm-ish, but not-too-warm-ish, time of year.