LAWineFest Returns to Raise a Glass and Give Back

What to Know Oct. 2 and 3, 2021

Harry Bridges Memorial Park

$100 general admission at the gate (includes "unlimited wine and craft brew tastings"); $20 designated driver

Summer may be the season for alfresco sips, but, at least in Southern California, the start of October is ideal for appreciating a fine libation while standing outside on a warm and sun-washed day.

And sun-washed days are straight ahead, as the month starts and a venerable favorite returns to the Southern California scene, a two-day to-do that both celebrates a host of regional winemakers and brewmasters, all while giving back to local organizations, too.

It's LAWineFest, which will say "salute" to its festive 15th anniversary on Oct. 2 and 3, 2021.

The outdoor, soak-in-the-Pacific-breezes spot? It's Harry Bridges Memorial Park, which means you'll be right at the edge of the water, or nearly.

Call it an atmospheric area made for enjoying a few well-made cabernets, chardonnay, or pinot noirs. Brewers, too, will be on the grounds, should you have a hopsier hankering.

Over 40 wineries and breweries will be there, including Frisco Cellars, Herzog Wines, and The Long Drink Company. The Kogi BBQ truck is also stopping by, as is Cousins Maine Lobster (and a few other tempting food trucks beyond those gems).

Best of all? The weekend will raise money for both the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club and the Los Angeles Jazz Society, too.

"Long Beach really gave us a grand welcome in 2019, and we're thrilled to be back to the harbor," LAWineFest director and CEO Scherr Lillico said.

"We weren't able to celebrate our 15th anniversary in 2020, so this year we're pulling out all the stops, offering our attendees a chance to discover fabulous new wineries, breweries and more, while enjoying all Long Beach has to offer."

Important? Your designated driver's ticket is $20, so purchase that when you buy your own.

Find out all you need to now on this airy affair, one that helps an industry devoted to celebratory beverages, tastes, and moments and two organizations, all while giving locals the chance to soak up the beams, and fine bevs, on a warm October weekend, right next to the Pacific.