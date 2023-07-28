Lawry's The Prime Rib celebrates 85 years with some milestone meals and deals

What to Know The famous Beverly Hills fine dining destination celebrates 85 years in August

An $85 four-course prix fixe meal will be on the menu from Aug. 1-15, 2023

A Lawry's French Dip Sandwich will be available at the bar; the $19.38 price is an ode to the year the restaurant was founded

So many restaurants take years to build up to one memorable touchstone, that indelible detail that people always mention when discussing the iconic establishment.

It might be a particular soup or appetizer or design flourish, but fans, even those who've only visited once or twice, can instantly recall the venue's best-known qualities.

Lawry's The Prime Rib has a plethora of such showy staples, from the dish that appears in the restaurant's name to that celebrated spinning bowl salad to the fact that the Rose Bowl teams regularly dine there, pre-game, to the beloved Victorian carolers during the holiday season.

But the Beverly Hills icon has spent eight delicious decades, plus an additional five years on top of that, working up to this level of noble know-ability. And if you know Lawry's The Prime Rib, you can bet they'll do something pretty splashy to honor the milestone.

And so they shall: The eatery is marking 85 years in August 2023 in a few different ways, from serving a Lawry's French Dip Sandwich at the bar for $19.38 — an ode to the year the restaurant started — to an $85 specialty cocktail called The Jubilee.

Whistle Pig 15-Year is the deep-toned star of the sip, along with "black cherry- and morel mushroom-infused Carpano Antica vermouth, bianco vermouth, housemade white raisin and saffron bitters and allspice dram."

More craft goes into this stylish cocktail, including the fact that it is "smoked with pecan shells, and the glass? It is engraved, and, for sure, you may take it home.

And from Aug. 1-15?

A prix fixe four-course menu, priced at $85, will give diners a choice of a number of notable dishes, among them a California cut of prime rib. Of course and no doubt about it, that spinning bowl salad makes a cameo, as does a lobster & shrimp Louie cocktail served accompanied by a Champagne toast.

"For 85 years, Lawry's The Prime Rib has provided its guests with a unique dining experience rich in history, great food and world-class hospitality, and we couldn't be happier to invite our community in to celebrate this milestone with us," said Ryan O'Melveny Wilson, CEO of Lawry's Restaurants Inc.

"The incredible milestone would not have been possible without the support from our loyal Angeleno community and our hardworking staff."

Reservations are recommended. Craving more information about the 85th-anniversary specials? Spin by this page now.