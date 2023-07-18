‘Kind of astonishing': Hidden LA-area gems make Michelin best value restaurant list

Four Los Angeles-area restaurants are being recognized for how well you'll eat and how little you'll spend.

Michelin has named four new Bib Gourmands, a distinction it says is "Not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize."

The recognition highlights great food at a great value. Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez in Lincoln Heights, Eat Joy Food in Rowland Heights, Villa's Tacos in Highland Park and Cobi in Santa Monica are the new recipients of the prestigious designation.

"The magic with our food is that we make sure that everything is fresh,” says Jessica Garcia, co-owner of Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez. “Fresh ingredients, top ingredients, quality of meat, quality of vegetables is handpicked by me and my father on our daily to weekly basis."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Garcia says she's hoping the Michelin momentum will carry them to a new and larger location, where they plan to have live mariachi music. The family restaurant has been open only four years.

"I think that's also one of the successes that we have, that we try to make sure that our staff is like a family and we treat you like family when you come and eat with us," Garcia says.

Some of these new Michelin mentions are in some of the places you would least expect.

Eat Joy Food, just off the 60 Freeway in Rowland Heights, is tucked into the back of a shopping center among a dozen other eateries.

Of his restaurant's Michelin distinction, Arthen Chen says, "It's kind of astonishing."

It's not that Chen didn't think his food was Michelin quality.

"I didn't know we would get it that fast,” he says.

Michelin star chef Curtis Stone cooks with California Live’s Jessica Vilchis and discusses how everyone can take a course online and “Elevate your Everyday Cooking with Curtis Stone”! He also shows how to make a delicious meal at home.

Chen says he didn't think that a place that opened five months before the pandemic would have time to make it on such a prestigious radar. His menu of Taiwanese food is extensive, and the prices vary but plenty meets Michelin's Bib Gourmand general standard: three courses for about $40.

Across town in Highland Park, Villa's Tacos is in celebration mode. Owner Victor Villa says he was at his restaurant when he heard the news and shared it with anyone who could hear him.

"I came out here and I screamed out loud, 'We just made the Michelin guide!'" Villa says. "It was a good moment."

The LA-style taco spot is having more than a moment. Five months ago they were operating as pop-up taco stands. Now in a brick-and-mortar shopping center location, they're adding to their devoted regulars through prestigious awards, features on Netflix's Tacos Chronicles show and now a Bib Gourmand rating.