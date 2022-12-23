‘Lightscape' Value Packs Are Now Twinkling

What to Know LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

The Family Value Packs are available through Jan. 8, 2023, Monday-Thursday

$75 for a Value Pack (two people + preferred parking); $100 Family Value Pack (two adults + two children + preferred parking)

We've entered the Wishing Zone, by way of Express-a-Hope Valley, and spending a bit of time in the Place Where We Put Our Aspirations Out There?

We always try to do so when December dawns.

We're in the final chapter of the year, when lucky foods, look-ahead rituals, and all sorts of spritely rites come to the fortuitous forefront, all to help us lay the glad-hearted groundwork for a fabulous new year.

You could, of course, go directly to LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, and bask in the spirit-raising splendor of "Lightscape," the destination's dazzling light installation.

Making a wish on each dot of glow you go by? That might be a challenge, though as challenges go, it is certainly cheerful.

Also cheerful? That festive fact that the popular pop-up now has a pair of money-saving deals for visitors calling upon the Arcadia destination on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday night.

Both savings-oriented offers were just unveiled in mid-December, and both are good through the close of the "Lightscape" run, which is Jan. 8, 2022

The Value Pack was created for pairs calling upon the sparkly space. Both of you will get in for $75, and you'll enjoy preferred parking, too.

There's also a Family Value Pack for $100, which covers the admission for two grown-ups, two kids, and preferred parking.

From disco balls to musical interludes to bright tunnels that almost feel cosmic, "Lightscape" truly brims with "color, imagination, and sound," making it a perfect place to commune with all of your upcoming goals, dreams, and plans.

Wishing on every light you seen? Not necessary, unless you'd like to do so. But being uplifted and gladded by all of the glow may help you on your path to making the upcoming year the very best yet.