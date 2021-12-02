Local Hanukkah Fests Offer Music, Stories, and Family Fun

What to Know Hanukkah 2021 began on Nov. 28 and concludes on Dec. 6

The Original Farmers Market is hosting a free outdoor party on Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.

The Skirball Cultural Center's Hanukkah Festival is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. on Dec. 5; $18 admission

Savoring one more piece of yummy gelt, taking another turn with the dreidel, and hearing a moving tale or two are among the enchanting and essential elements of many Hanukkah celebrations.

And while celebrating at home, or with friends, neighbors, or your extended family, is also an important part of the Festival of Lights, so are those festivities that give us a cheerful chance to join with the community at a public party that honors the customs, rites, and timeless traditions of the Jewish celebration.

Los Angeles has long been home to some sweet and special Hanukkah happenings, including the one that takes place at Skirball Cultural Center each year.

As it will again, on Dec. 5, when the Hanukkah Festival brings the amazing holiday music, treats, stories, and activities to the institution.

On the schedule?

So much marvelous music: "Dublab DJ Callie Ryan, folk troubadours Zingarella, and klezmer group Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi" will get visitors moving throughout the uplifting afternoon event.

Longing to hear the Hanukkah story? As is tradition, that will be retold during the beloved happening, with the Skirball Storytellers at the helm.

Remember to purchase a Hanukkah treat or two before you listen, or a holiday beverage, which will be for sale at the fest.

And at 5 o'clock? Join the sunset lighting, a contemplative and meaning-filled moment for everyone in attendance.

If you're at Third & Fairfax earlier in the day on Dec. 5, stop by the Original Farmers Market at 1 o'clock. Doda Mollie will lead a "Chanukah Pajamikah!" performance, and PJ Library will have the kid-cool activities to follow.

Attending the Original Farmers Market Hanukkah celebration is free.