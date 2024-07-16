Long Beach Burger Week will feature deals starting at $5

What to Know 4th Annual Long Beach Restaurant Week

July 21-28, 2024

Burgers will be priced at $5, $10, $15, $20, and $25

Burgers may be the grill-forward favorites of Independence Day barbecues, but the super-filling classics have a way of ruling the rest of the summer, too.

And, to be honest, the entire burger-loving calendar, from Januburgerary to Decemburger.

Still, we're still in a distinctly burger-ish frame of meaty mind in July, an ideal month to stage a celebration devoted to the stacked-high, well-topped hamburger.

Long Beach restaurants — around two dozen of them — will be honoring the burger over eight appetizing days, beginning July 21.

The price point for Long Beach Burger Week kicks off at $5, though different eateries will offer different deals; your best bet is to check ahead if you have a particular place in mind.

LBC is famous for being a Fido-championing town, so it is no surprise that Burger Menus for Dogs will pop up at some of the places with patios.

"We may be past the pandemic, but restaurants are continue to struggle, and the 4th annual citywide Long Beach Burger Week will help increase restaurant sales and guest counts in July," organizer Terri Henry, Executive Director of Long Beach Food & Beverage stated.

"And hey, it's summertime, and who doesn't love a good burger?"

Participating restaurants in the 2024 burger-tacular include Simmzy's, The Ordinarie, and Parker's Lighthouse; check out the full roster of Long Beach restaurants for more burger-y bliss.