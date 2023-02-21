Long Beach

Long Beach's Post-Mardi Gras Festivity to Include Thousands of Beads

The Shoreline Village celebration will feature the tunes and tastes of New Orleans, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Mardi Gras beads and mask
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Shoreline Village in Long Beach
  • Bead throws, live music, aerial artistry, more

The big-hearted spirit of wintertime's most bead-tastic bash doesn't simply fill a single Tuesday; rather, Mardi Gras can be a multi-day or even multi-week affair.

It's not an outlandish suggestion, for the details of the holiday do delight countless revelers: Great New Orleans-inspired supping, zydeco tunes made for getting up and moving, and all of those glittery gewgaws associated with the event, chiefly the beads.

So even if you're not marking Mardi Gras on Feb. 21, you'll still have time to tap your toes and savor a SoCal-style celebration.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For Shoreline Village will be the party-ready place on Saturday, Feb. 25, just a few days after the ebullient occasion officially wraps. It's Long Beach Mardi Gras, one of the biggest bashes in the region, and it will raise the roof, or at least celebrate in the salty air, over four hours.

Live tunes, a balloon artist, an aerialist, and oodles of bead throws are on the schedule.

Stilt walkers and Samba dancers will also add to the spirited scene, which will also include DJs and other celebratory sounds and sights.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Family Fun Jan 11

‘Bob Baker Day' Is on Its Free and Festive Way

OC Fair 4 hours ago

OC Fair Tickets Just Went on Sale; Getting Yours Ahead of Time Is a Must

"This year's King will be Rex Richardson, Mayor of Long Beach & Queen Andrea Sulsona, Exec Direc for YMCA early childhood education!" is the exciting word on Shoreline Village's social feeds.

Louisiana Charlie's, located at Shoreline Village, will be one of the delicious must-visits of the day. On the menu? Mmm: Look for Gumbo Nachos, Creole Jambalaya, and a bevy of Po' Boys, as well as cobblers for dessert.

Rain is due on Feb. 25, so do keep an eye on the event, to make sure the good times will roll.

This article tagged under:

Long BeachMardi Gras
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us