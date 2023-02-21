Long Beach's Post-Mardi Gras Festivity to Include Thousands of Beads

What to Know Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Shoreline Village in Long Beach

Bead throws, live music, aerial artistry, more

The big-hearted spirit of wintertime's most bead-tastic bash doesn't simply fill a single Tuesday; rather, Mardi Gras can be a multi-day or even multi-week affair.

It's not an outlandish suggestion, for the details of the holiday do delight countless revelers: Great New Orleans-inspired supping, zydeco tunes made for getting up and moving, and all of those glittery gewgaws associated with the event, chiefly the beads.

So even if you're not marking Mardi Gras on Feb. 21, you'll still have time to tap your toes and savor a SoCal-style celebration.

For Shoreline Village will be the party-ready place on Saturday, Feb. 25, just a few days after the ebullient occasion officially wraps. It's Long Beach Mardi Gras, one of the biggest bashes in the region, and it will raise the roof, or at least celebrate in the salty air, over four hours.

Live tunes, a balloon artist, an aerialist, and oodles of bead throws are on the schedule.

Stilt walkers and Samba dancers will also add to the spirited scene, which will also include DJs and other celebratory sounds and sights.

"This year's King will be Rex Richardson, Mayor of Long Beach & Queen Andrea Sulsona, Exec Direc for YMCA early childhood education!" is the exciting word on Shoreline Village's social feeds.

Louisiana Charlie's, located at Shoreline Village, will be one of the delicious must-visits of the day. On the menu? Mmm: Look for Gumbo Nachos, Creole Jambalaya, and a bevy of Po' Boys, as well as cobblers for dessert.

Rain is due on Feb. 25, so do keep an eye on the event, to make sure the good times will roll.