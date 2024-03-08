Lucky fun is afoot during ‘Shamrocks & Shenanigans' at SkyPark at Santa's Village

What to Know "Shamrocks & Shenanigans" at SkyPark at Santa's Village

March 9-10 and 16-17, 2024

Search for coins around the themed village, enjoy the Pot o' Gold puppet show, and savor the sounds of St. Patrick's Day

SkyPark at Santa's Village has become instantly synonymous with Santa Claus — the Jolly Old Elf does get name-checked in the adorable attraction's handle, after all — but other characters can and do make frequent cameos at the Lake Arrowhead-close gem.

You might meet a whimsical Northwoods neighbor while roaming the charming property during a winter visit, for elven folk are said to frequent the forested region when the frost grows deep.

But if it is March, and you're jigging up the mountain for a day of cool sunshine, wholesome sights, and spritely activities, it is Seamus the Leprechaun ye may meet.

That's the destination's mischievous headliner over the second and third weekends of March 2024, but if this isn't the fanciful figure's first visit to SkyPark at Santa's Village; Seamus has followed the rainbow to the storied spot in past years, all to bring mirth, merriment, and St. Patrick's Day-inspired activities.

In 2024, those include the Pot o' Gold puppet show and the Coin Caper, which involves looking for golden coins around Santa's Village.

That fun begins at 12:30 p.m. and should you locate a tiny bit of treasure? You'll be able to trade it in for "a sweet reward" at Santa's House.

Even mountain bikers hitting the trails during "Shamrocks & Shenanigans," which is happening on March 9, 10, 16, and 17 at the attraction, will be in the lucky swing: A "gold nugget" may pop up along the bike trails, one that may be returned for "a special prize."

A costume contest will also up that March-merry atmosphere around the airy land, which first began in the middle of the last century, and then began again in 2016 after a few dormant decades.

Call it luck, that the SkyPark at Santa's Village returned after staying shuttered for so long, and, of course, a lot of dedicated hard work on the part of several believers.

You'll need to secure a ticket to the attraction to join the holiday high jinx, and, oh yes, bring funds for the foodstuffs, which include corned beef and cabbage as well as other tempting vittles.

Checking the road before heading up the mountain? Always a sound idea, whether Christmas-style snow or springtime rains are expected.